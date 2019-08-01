$0.15 EPS Expected for Hostess Brands, Inc. (TWNK); Nwi Management LP Has Decreased Its T (TMUS) Holding

Nwi Management Lp decreased T (TMUS) stake by 3.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nwi Management Lp sold 30,000 shares as T (TMUS)’s stock rose 8.36%. The Nwi Management Lp holds 810,000 shares with $55.97 million value, down from 840,000 last quarter. T now has $68.13 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.93% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $79.73. About 3.76 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – CROWN CASTLE: AVG 5 YRS REMAINING ON T-MOBILE LEASE AGREEMENTS; 29/04/2018 – Full story: T-Mobile announces merger with Sprint in $26B deal; 01/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom Expects Debt Repayment If T-Mobile Buys Sprint; 04/05/2018 – Debbie Elicksen: Sprint-T-Mobile deal will be just north of $26 billion, Legere to helm; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies; 01/05/2018 – Trump Once Called T-Mobile `Terrible’ and Now CEO Comes Calling; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile/Sprint: thaw loser; 08/05/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Sprint’s Claure talks roots, his new role and the role of KC after T-Mobile merger…; 27/04/2018 – Pocketnow: T-Mobile could pay Sprint $26 billion to merge; 11/04/2018 – CNBC: BREAKING: T-Mobile, Sprint restart talks in effort to salvage merger, DJ reports; $TMUS & $S jump in after-hour…

Analysts expect Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) to report $0.15 EPS on August, 7 after the close.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 7.14% from last quarter’s $0.14 EPS. TWNK’s profit would be $19.55M giving it 23.53 P/E if the $0.15 EPS is correct. After having $0.14 EPS previously, Hostess Brands, Inc.’s analysts see 7.14% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.12. About 1.26 million shares traded. Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) has risen 0.64% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical TWNK News: 12/04/2018 – Hostess Brands, Inc. Names Andrew Callahan As President And Chief Executive Officer; 12/04/2018 – HOSTESS BRANDS INC – ANDREW CALLAHAN WILL REPLACE C. DEAN METROPOULOS; 09/05/2018 – HOSTESS BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 14C; 09/05/2018 – HOSTESS BRANDS REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 29/05/2018 – Hostess Brands at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Hostess Brands: Mark Stone Resigns From Board; 05/04/2018 – Hostess Brands Continues to Expand its Peanut Butter Portfolio with the Introduction of Hostess® Peanut Butter Ding Dongs®; 18/04/2018 – Hostess Brands Names Gretchen Crist to Board; 12/04/2018 – HOSTESS BRANDS SAYS CALLAHAN REPLACES C. DEAN METROPOULOS; 09/05/2018 – Hostess Brands Reaffirms Full Yr 2018 Outlook

Hostess Brands, Inc., a packaged food company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and distributing fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.84 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Sweet Baked Goods and Other. It has a 24.05 P/E ratio. The Company’s principal product lines include Twinkies, Zingers, Donettes, coffee cakes, cupcakes, cinnamon rolls, Ding Dongs, honey buns, fruit pies, Sno Balls, mini muffins, Chocodiles, Ho Hos, brownies, Suzy Qs, bread and buns, danishes, jumbo muffins, iced cookies, eclairs, and madeleines.

Among 3 analysts covering T-Mobile US (NYSE:TMUS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. T-Mobile US had 6 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained the shares of TMUS in report on Monday, July 29 with “Neutral” rating. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. The rating was maintained by HSBC with “Buy” on Friday, March 8.