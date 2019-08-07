$-0.15 EPS Expected for Express, Inc. (EXPR); Atmos Energy (ATO) Had 1 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Atmos Energy Corp had 4 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. See Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) latest ratings:

15/07/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform New Target: $119.0000 Initiates Coverage On

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

30/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $111 Maintain

Analysts expect Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) to report $-0.15 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 600.00% from last quarter’s $0.03 EPS. After having $-0.15 EPS previously, Express, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.14. About 361,816 shares traded. Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) has declined 74.72% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.72% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPR News: 06/04/2018 – FDA: Cut Fruit Express, Inc. Announces A Voluntary Recall of Fresh Bruschetta Mixed and Dips Because of Undeclared Soy and Milk; 31/05/2018 – Express Inc Sees FY EPS 37c-EPS 47c; 14/03/2018 – EXPRESS INC – SEES 2018 COMP SALES DOWN 1% TO UP 1%; 31/05/2018 – EXPRESS 1Q EPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3C; 14/03/2018 – Express Inc Sees 1Q Loss $3M-Net $0; 07/05/2018 – EXPRESS EXPANDING MEN’S SIZES FROM XS-2XL; 14/03/2018 – Express Inc Inventory Was $266.3M at the End of 2017; 14/03/2018 – EXPRESS INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DELIVER $44 TO $54 MLN IN TOTAL SAVINGS BY 2019; 07/05/2018 – EXPRESS EXPANDING WOMEN’S SIZES FROM 00-18; 14/03/2018 – EXPRESS INC – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $60 TO $65 MLN

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, transmission, and storage of natural gas in the United States. The company has market cap of $12.66 billion. It operates in three divisions: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Pipeline, and Nonregulated. It has a 25.54 P/E ratio. The Regulated Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations.

The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $108.18. About 279,455 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Backs FY18 EPS $3.85-EPS $4.05; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Consecutive Gain; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q EPS $1.60; 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Adj EPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold Atmos Energy Corporation shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 185 shares in its portfolio. Bartlett & Limited Liability Co holds 600 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Com owns 0% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 109 shares. Trustmark Retail Bank Trust Department invested in 0.01% or 1,000 shares. Citadel Advsrs owns 581,988 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Field And Main Bank & Trust accumulated 720 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 1.64 million shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.2% or 158,775 shares in its portfolio. 34,300 are held by Jefferies Grp Limited. Sageworth Trust reported 194 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation reported 28,996 shares. Parkside Bancorporation Tru invested in 3 shares or 0% of the stock. American National Registered Investment Advisor holds 0.32% or 5,650 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested in 0.06% or 362,457 shares. Hyman Charles D owns 2,950 shares.

More notable recent Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 15, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Express (NYSE:EXPR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Express had 5 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by M Partners with “Hold” on Thursday, March 14. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 18 by Deutsche Bank.

Express, Inc. operates as a specialty apparel and accessories retailer. The company has market cap of $145.94 million. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men between 20 and 30 years across various aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; mobile app; and franchisees Express locations in Latin America.