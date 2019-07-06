$-0.15 EPS Expected for Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF); Coatue Management Decreased By $120.39 Million Its Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stake

Analysts expect Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) to report $-0.15 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 21.05% from last quarter’s $-0.19 EPS. After having $-0.25 EPS previously, Contango Oil & Gas Company’s analysts see -40.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.63. About 72,522 shares traded. Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) has declined 37.70% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.13% the S&P500. Some Historical MCF News: 20/03/2018 – CONTANGO ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD – MARTY SWITZER TO TAKE ON CEO ROLE ON A PERMANENT BASIS; 04/04/2018 – Contango ORE, Inc. Announces Budget for the 2018 Phase l Drilling Program; 04/05/2018 – CONTANGO OIL & GAS 1Q PRODUCTION 4.5 BCFE; 05/03/2018 – CONTANGO SEES 4Q PRODUCTION OF ABOUT 4.8 BCFE; 09/03/2018 – CONTANGO OIL & GAS 4Q PRODUCTION 4.8 BCFE; 09/05/2018 – Contango Oil & Gas Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 7 Days; 02/04/2018 – CONTANGO OIL & GAS CO – CASH PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTION WILL BE USED TO PAY DOWN OUTSTANDING BORROWINGS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 02/04/2018 – Contango Oil Sells Eagle Ford Shale Assets Located in Karnes County, Texas to an Independent Oil and Gas Co for $21M; 09/03/2018 – CONTANGO OIL & GAS 4Q LOSS/SHR 23C; 06/03/2018 – Contango to Participate in the 30th Annual Roth Conference

Coatue Management Llc decreased Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) stake by 29.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Coatue Management Llc sold 2.68M shares as Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)’s stock rose 3.84%. The Coatue Management Llc holds 6.34 million shares with $288.44M value, down from 9.01 million last quarter. Activision Blizzard Inc now has $36.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $48.15. About 6.27M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BOOSTS CY 2018 REV. & EPS OUTLOOK; 14/05/2018 – The Call of Duty™ Endowment Opens Its 2018 “Seal of Distinction” Submissions for U.S. and U.K. Organizations; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD ON REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 03/05/2018 – At 1:05 p.m. ET, Dow Jones ran a few headlines about Activision Blizzard’s quarterly earnings, which were due after the close Thursday; 24/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard and the Call of Duty™ Endowment Named a 2018 Halo Award Winner; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard: Brandon Snow Named Chief Revenue Officer; 18/04/2018 – Call of Duty® Alexa Skill Launches Today for Call of Duty: WWII; 29/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Sale of Special Call of Duty®: WWII Fear Not Pack to Support the Placement of Veterans into High; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr Adj EPS $2.46; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard NamesDaniel Cherry as Chief Marketing Officer

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces natural gas and crude oil properties in the offshore shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico, and in the onshore Texas and Wyoming in the United States. The company has market cap of $64.98 million. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of approximately 151.8 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 105.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 3.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 4.4 million barrels of natural gas liquids. It currently has negative earnings.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $4.30 million activity. The insider NOLAN PETER J bought $4.30M.

