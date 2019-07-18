$-0.15 EPS Expected for Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF); Cadinha & Co Has Cut Coca (KO) Stake

Cadinha & Co Llc decreased Coca (KO) stake by 24.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cadinha & Co Llc sold 11,510 shares as Coca (KO)’s stock declined 1.23%. The Cadinha & Co Llc holds 35,050 shares with $1.64M value, down from 46,560 last quarter. Coca now has $222.07B valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $52.06. About 6.22M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers All Coca-Cola Ratings, Including the Corporate Credit Rating One Notch to ‘A+’; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: ON TRACK TO DO TOTAL $3.8B OF COST CUTS BY 2019; 19/03/2018 – FCB Africa Targets Generation Z in New Campaign for Coca-Cola; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history:; 16/03/2018 – Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Beverages Florida Announces Completion of Notes Offering and Closing of Credit Facility; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster L; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 16% Headwind From Acquisitions, Divestitures and Structural Items in 2Q

Analysts expect Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) to report $-0.15 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 21.05% from last quarter’s $-0.19 EPS. After having $-0.25 EPS previously, Contango Oil & Gas Company’s analysts see -40.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.76% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.41. About 83,108 shares traded. Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) has declined 37.70% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.13% the S&P500. Some Historical MCF News: 04/04/2018 – Contango ORE, Inc. Announces Budget for the 2018 Phase l Drilling Program; 06/03/2018 – Contango to Participate in the 30th Annual Roth Conference; 13/03/2018 – 3 Charts to Know: Oil Dances the Contango on Shale’s Rise (Video); 09/03/2018 – CONTANGO OIL & GAS 4Q LOSS/SHR 23C; 20/03/2018 – CONTANGO ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD – MARTY SWITZER TO TAKE ON CEO ROLE ON A PERMANENT BASIS; 02/04/2018 – Contango Oil Sells Eagle Ford Shale Assets Located in Karnes County, Texas to an Independent Oil and Gas Co for $21M; 04/05/2018 – Contango Oil 1Q EPS 4c; 20/03/2018 – CONTANGO ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD CGA.AX – CO TO ACQUIRE SWITZER ASSET MANAGEMENT; 11/05/2018 – Contango ORE, Inc. Announces Earnings for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 02/04/2018 – CONTANGO OIL & GAS CO – DIVESTITURE CLOSED ON WEDNESDAY, MARCH 28

Cadinha & Co Llc increased Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) stake by 4,318 shares to 81,053 valued at $16.01M in 2019Q1. It also upped Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) stake by 52,788 shares and now owns 73,940 shares. Accenture Plc Ireland Class A (NYSE:ACN) was raised too.

Among 10 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Coca-Cola had 18 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 16 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Wednesday, April 24. As per Tuesday, May 14, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 1 by Morgan Stanley. HSBC downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, April 24 with “Neutral”. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral” on Friday, February 15. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, January 28 by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.64 billion for 20.99 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horan Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Fmr Ltd Company stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Steinberg Glob Asset invested 0.1% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.01% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 32,678 are owned by Citizens And Northern. Blue Finance Incorporated owns 22,151 shares. Pictet Asset invested in 0.28% or 2.73 million shares. Hexavest Inc invested in 7,242 shares. Lifeplan Finance Grp Inc Inc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Westpac Banking owns 386,895 shares. 70,291 are held by Weik Capital Management. Premier Asset Limited Com holds 16,960 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Southeast Asset Advisors holds 1.48% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 117,588 shares. Altfest L J reported 0.26% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 33,956 are held by Asset Strategies.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity. Perez Beatriz R sold $1.06M worth of stock or 21,742 shares.

