$0.15 EPS Expected for Bottomline Technologies (de, Inc); Farallon Capital Management Has Boosted By $1.19 Million Its Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Stake

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) stake by 1.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Farallon Capital Management Llc acquired 10,000 shares as Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)’s stock rose 28.76%. The Farallon Capital Management Llc holds 650,000 shares with $77.47M value, up from 640,000 last quarter. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc now has $10.98B valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $148.02. About 949,622 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 04/05/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC SRPT.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $131 FROM $96; 21/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC SRPT.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $64; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 12/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC SRPT.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $79; RATING OUTPERFORM; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC – SAREPTA IS GRANTED EXCLUSIVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE MYONEXUS; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 12/03/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics Intends to Complete a Rolling NDA Submission for Golodirsen by Yr-end 2018

Analysts expect Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) to report $0.15 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 54.55% from last quarter’s $0.33 EPS. EPAY’s profit would be $6.53M giving it 69.50 P/E if the $0.15 EPS is correct. After having $0.14 EPS previously, Bottomline Technologies’s analysts see 7.14% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $41.7. About 266,420 shares traded or 4.33% up from the average. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bottomline Technologies , Inc. provides software as a service based solutions. The company has market cap of $1.82 billion. It operates through four divisions: Cloud Solutions, Digital Banking, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. It has a 99.76 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s services and products include Paymode-X, a cloud payment network that offers electronic payments and remittance delivery, online access to payment detail and reports, online payment approvals, electronic invoice delivery, and turnkey vendor enrollment and support; and digital banking solutions that provide payments, cash management, and online banking solutions to financial institutions.

More notable recent Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Market Volatility Impact Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EPAY) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “DuPont’s (DD) Earnings Top, Sales Trail Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “InterDigital Inc (IDCC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “New Gold Inc. (NGD) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “DuPont (DD) Warms Up to Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold Bottomline Technologies shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 1.08% more from 37.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Assoc Lc holds 0% or 13,080 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Research has 0% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Martingale Asset Mngmt L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 47,314 shares. Oppenheimer And holds 188,225 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 317,067 shares. American Gru Incorporated reported 31,360 shares stake. Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Td Asset Mgmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 9,400 shares. 5,649 were reported by Lpl Fin Ltd. Bb&T reported 0.01% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 106,572 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 107,992 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 47,279 shares. Glenmede Trust Communication Na holds 8,005 shares or 0% of its portfolio. D E Shaw & owns 95,755 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Farallon Capital Management Llc decreased Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) stake by 250,000 shares to 5.50 million valued at $134.09 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Charter Communications Inc N stake by 273,543 shares and now owns 806,938 shares. General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) was reduced too.

Among 15 analysts covering Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sarepta Therapeutics had 33 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Cantor Fitzgerald. H.C. Wainwright maintained Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 4. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Friday, June 21. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The stock of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, February 22. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Wednesday, February 27. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, June 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold SRPT shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) Corp owns 15,101 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. New England Private Wealth Advsr owns 1,988 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Aqr Cap Management Ltd, Connecticut-based fund reported 21,377 shares. Driehaus Cap Management accumulated 48,140 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 131,593 shares. 12,496 are held by Utah Retirement. Utd Service Automobile Association reported 11,215 shares. North Star Investment Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested in 3,616 shares or 0% of the stock. Piedmont Incorporated, a North Carolina-based fund reported 4,839 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd holds 0% or 4,306 shares in its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De invested 0.01% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Verition Fund Management Limited Liability holds 7,482 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker owns 0% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 76 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Co owns 3,560 shares.