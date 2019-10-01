$0.15 EPS Expected for BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC); Kopernik Global Investors Has Increased Turquoise Hill Res LTD (TRQ) Stake

Kopernik Global Investors Llc increased Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (TRQ) stake by 29.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kopernik Global Investors Llc acquired 14.51M shares as Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (TRQ)’s stock declined 59.42%. The Kopernik Global Investors Llc holds 63.12 million shares with $78.27 million value, up from 48.62 million last quarter. Turquoise Hill Res Ltd now has $936.90M valuation. The stock decreased 2.95% or $0.014 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4612. About 2.82M shares traded. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) has declined 78.82% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TRQ News: 17/04/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL COPPER PRODUCTION DOWN 14.3%, GOLD UP 20%; 17/04/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL SAYS 1Q MATERIAL MINED FELL 20.0% Q/Q; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – QTRLY COPPER PRODUCTION IN CONCENTRATES 45300 TONNES VS 45500 TONNES; 15/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 2017 EPS 9c; 17/04/2018 – Turquoise Hill announces first quarter 2018 production; 29/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CEO; 29/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD TRQ.TO SAYS CEO JEFF TYGESEN TO RETIRE; 15/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill announces financial results and review of operations for 2017; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – QTRLY SILVER PRODUCTION IN CONCENTRATES 285000 OUNCES VS 273000 OUNCES; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – BOARD HAS MET WITH RIO TINTO & DISCUSSED ACTIONS THAT PARTIES CAN & HAVE TAKEN TO ENHANCE THEIR RELATIONSHIP ON OYU TOLGOI MATTERS

Analysts expect BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) to report $0.15 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 16.67% from last quarter’s $0.18 EPS. BKCC’s profit would be $10.33M giving it 8.25 P/E if the $0.15 EPS is correct. After having $0.16 EPS previously, BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s analysts see -6.25% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.95. About 201,793 shares traded. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) has risen 0.17% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BKCC News: 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien; 02/05/2018 – BKCC 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 16C, EST. 19C (2 EST.); 30/04/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT SAYS KEENAN NAMED CEO; 02/05/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT 1Q ADJ. BASIC LOSS/SHR 1C; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment: Marshall Merriman Will Become Vice Chmn; 02/05/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT 1Q TOTAL ASSETS $887.1M; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Cap Investment Corp Announces Transition in Leadership and Elevation of Senior Investors; 07/03/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP – QTRLY GAAP NET INVESTMENT INCOME $0.20 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT 4Q ADJ. BASIC EPS 5C; 05/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTL

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The company has market cap of $340.74 million. The fund invests in all industries. It currently has negative earnings. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

More notable recent BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 15, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BlackRock Capital Investment declares $0.14 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “BlackRock Capital Investment Corp (BKCC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation – Don’t Be Tempted By This Low-Quality, High-Yield BDC – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BlackRock Capital Investment declares $0.18 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

More notable recent Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Turquoise Hill Resources gets Nasdaq non-compliance notice – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Top Copper Stocks to Buy Now – Motley Fool” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ) – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Really Think About Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Turquoise Hill Resources Tumbled Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 16, 2019.