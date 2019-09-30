$0.15 EPS Expected for BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC); Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) SI Increased By 6.98%

Analysts expect BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) to report $0.15 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 16.67% from last quarter’s $0.18 EPS. BKCC’s profit would be $10.33M giving it 8.37 P/E if the $0.15 EPS is correct. After having $0.16 EPS previously, BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s analysts see -6.25% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.02. About 106,484 shares traded. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) has risen 0.17% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BKCC News: 07/03/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment: Net Asset Value $7.83/Sahre at Dec. 31; 30/04/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT SAYS KEENAN NAMED CEO; 30/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Douglas Emmett, Century Casinos, BlackRock Capital Investment, Quotient Technolo; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment Corp. : Chairman James Keenan Appointed CEO; 07/03/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT 4Q TOTAL ASSETS $799.9M; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Cap Investment Corp Announces Transition in Leadership and Elevation of Senior Investors; 07/03/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment 1Q EPS 5c; 07/03/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP – QTRLY GAAP NET INVESTMENT INCOME $0.20 PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT 1Q ADJ. BASIC LOSS/SHR 1C; 02/05/2018 – BlackRock Capital Invt 2Q Loss/Shr 1c

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) had an increase of 6.98% in short interest. KALA’s SI was 1.76 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 6.98% from 1.64 million shares previously. With 183,000 avg volume, 10 days are for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA)’s short sellers to cover KALA’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.25% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.87. About 106,444 shares traded. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) has declined 51.96% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KALA News: 26/03/2018 – Kala Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss $11.3M; 10/05/2018 – Kala Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $11.3M; 26/03/2018 – KALA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENDED 2017 WITH $114.6 MLN IN CASH; 26/03/2018 – KALA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PDUFA TARGET ACTION DATE FOR INVELTYS IS AUGUST 24, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Kala Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 14/05/2018 – Broadfin Capital Buys New 2.8% Position in Kala Pharmaceuticals; 26/03/2018 – Kala Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 46c; 12/03/2018 – REG-Neste Corporation – Nofication of Managers’ Transactions, Mäki-Kala; 09/04/2018 – Kala Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grant Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 09/05/2018 – Kala Pharmaceuticals Strengthens Commercial Organization in Preparation for First Product Launch

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The company has market cap of $345.56 million. The fund invests in all industries. It currently has negative earnings. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The company has market cap of $131.61 million. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases.