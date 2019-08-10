$-0.14 EPS Expected for NextDecade (NEXT); Morgan Stanley Has 0.93 Sentiment

Analysts expect NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) to report $-0.14 EPS on September, 13.After having $-0.16 EPS previously, NextDecade Corporation’s analysts see -12.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.65. About 26,935 shares traded. NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) has declined 21.66% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NEXT News: 24/05/2018 – NextDecade Short-Interest Ratio Rises 413% to 47 Days; 22/04/2018 – DJ NextDecade Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEXT); 07/03/2018 NextDecade Selects ABB to Automate and Electrify Second Wave of U.S. LNG; 16/04/2018 – NextDecade Names James MacTaggart Senior VP, LNG Marketing — Asia; 16/04/2018 – NextDecade Appoints Key Marketing Personnel, Opens Offices in Singapore and Beijing

Morgan Stanley (MS) investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 327 investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 353 cut down and sold positions in Morgan Stanley. The investment managers in our database now hold: 1.38 billion shares, down from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Morgan Stanley in top ten positions decreased from 14 to 12 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 63 Reduced: 290 Increased: 244 New Position: 83.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 8.50 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley declares $0.35 dividend – Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Morgan Stanley Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley: Brace For More Underperformance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: IBM, HON, PM, MS, BAC – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

The stock increased 0.56% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $41.5. About 10.80M shares traded or 12.69% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (MS) has declined 12.46% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 24/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley believes investors are underestimating the potential of Apple’s services businesses; 28/03/2018 – DOCUSIGN INC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 15/03/2018 – BLOC TRADE: PRIME VENTURES – MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC IS ACTING AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER FOR THE ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD OFFERING; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 10/05/2018 – SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC SAIL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $19; 05/04/2018 – CHINA RAPID FINANCE LTD XRF.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 09/03/2018 – Morgan Rector to Be Named Comerica Bank’s California Market Pres; 19/03/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 04/05/2018 – Einhorn Bet Against Insurer No Worry for Munis: Morgan Stanley; 07/03/2018 – AT&T: Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley to be IPO’s Joint Book-Running Manager

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial services and products to firms, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company has market cap of $69.79 billion. The companyÂ’s Institutional Securities segment offers capital raising and financial advisory services, including services related to the underwriting of debt, equity, and other securities, as well as advice on mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, real estate, and project finance. It has a 9.07 P/E ratio. This segment also provides sales and trading services, such as sales, financing, and market-making services in equity securities and fixed income products, including foreign exchange and commodities, as well as prime brokerage services; corporate loans, commercial and residential mortgage lending, and asset-backed lending; financing for equities and commodities customers; loans to municipalities; and investments and research services.

Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc holds 100% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley for 404.83 million shares. Valueact Holdings L.P. owns 26.23 million shares or 12.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tegean Capital Management Llc has 8.61% invested in the company for 300,000 shares. The United Kingdom-based Wellcome Trust Ltd (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Trust has invested 5.92% in the stock. Focused Investors Llc, a California-based fund reported 2.32 million shares.

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. The company has market cap of $512.02 million. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 High-Flying Stocks Set to Beat on Earnings in Q2 Next Week – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Roku (ROKU) Stock Soars Over 20% After Q2 Earnings: What’s Next? – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Wall St Week Ahead-Investors look for consumer pressure ahead of next tariffs – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Read This Before Your Next Trade – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Next Canopy Growth CEO Could Bring Stability to CGC Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.