$0.14 EPS Expected for New Jersey Resources (NJR); United Capital Financial Advisers Has Lowered Duke Realty (DRE) Stake By $1.80 Million

Analysts expect New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) to report $0.14 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.23 EPS change or 255.56% from last quarter’s $-0.09 EPS. NJR’s profit would be $12.49 million giving it 88.48 P/E if the $0.14 EPS is correct. After having $1.27 EPS previously, New Jersey Resources Corporation’s analysts see -88.98% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $49.55. About 134,272 shares traded. New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) has risen 13.95% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.52% the S&P500. Some Historical NJR News: 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES 2Q OPER REV. $1.02B, EST. $749.7M; 11/05/2018 – New Jersey Natural Gas Recognized for Exceptional Dedication to the Environment; 04/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources 2Q Net $140.3M; 19/03/2018 – NJR CLEAN ENERGY VENTURES REPORTS SALE OF TWO DOT WIND FARM; 08/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: NJR May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 28/03/2018 – New Jersey Natural Gas Files to Expand Energy-Efficiency Opportunities to Customers; 29/03/2018 – NEW JERSEY NATURAL GAS – SEEKING TO ADJUST RATES EFFECTIVE OCT 1, TO RECOVER ABOUT $60.4 MLN RELATED NJ RISE & SAFE Il COSTS MADE THROUGH JUNE 30; 04/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources Backs FY18 Net Financial Earnings Guidance of $2.55-$2.65/Share; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP QTRLY BASIC EPS $1.60

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc decreased Duke Realty Corp (DRE) stake by 67.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc sold 60,064 shares as Duke Realty Corp (DRE)’s stock rose 2.93%. The United Capital Financial Advisers Llc holds 29,165 shares with $892,000 value, down from 89,229 last quarter. Duke Realty Corp now has $12.05B valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.22. About 687,283 shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 7.19% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.76% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE FFO TO A RANGE OF $1.26 TO $1.32 PER DILUTED SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty Raises 2018 View To EPS 71c-EPS $1.09; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q EPS 20c; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Adds Duke Realty, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Core FFO $0.30 per Diluted Share; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – REVISED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FFO, AS DEFINED BY NAREIT, TO $1.26 TO $1.34 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 27/03/2018 DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.26 TO $1.32, EST. $1.27

More notable recent Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Share Price Is Up 81% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Massive Westphalia fulfillment center, likely Amazon’s, approved – Washington – Washington Business Journal” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Westphalia fulfillment center to span 4 million square feet. Here are the details. – Washington Business Journal” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.66 million activity. 46,328 shares were sold by Denien Mark A, worth $1.37 million. Another trade for 9,937 shares valued at $288,869 was made by Anthony Nicholas C. on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold DRE shares while 136 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 325.57 million shares or 0.01% more from 325.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc holds 0.05% or 8,710 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advisors Incorporated has invested 0% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). C M Bidwell & Associates Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 1,025 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 2.12M shares or 0.08% of the stock. Cohen And Steers Inc accumulated 0.37% or 4.38 million shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Com stated it has 10 shares. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability owns 108,300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Invesco Ltd has 0.09% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 8.42M shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 531,800 shares. Assetmark Incorporated holds 218,130 shares. British Columbia Inv reported 108,373 shares. Gulf International National Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). 40,449 are owned by M&T Retail Bank Corporation. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Northern Tru invested in 0.04% or 5.65M shares.

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc increased Invesco Preferred Etf stake by 25,308 shares to 124,011 valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Mbs (MBB) stake by 66,572 shares and now owns 2.13 million shares. Ishares Emerging Markets Dividend Etf (DVYE) was raised too.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company has market cap of $4.42 billion. The firm operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Midstream, and Home Services and Other divisions. It has a 34.27 P/E ratio. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 521,200 residential and commercial clients in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.