$-0.14 EPS Expected for Model N, Inc. (MODN); Tracon Pharmaceuticals (TCON) Shorts Up By 73.68%

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration , and fibrotic diseases. The company has market cap of $17.12 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for soft tissue sarcoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trials for wet AMD. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s other product candidates comprise TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for mesothelioma, Phase II clinical trials for glioblastoma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas, as well as Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment prostate cancer.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold Model N, Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 23.09 million shares or 7.61% more from 21.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). 11,789 are held by Citigroup. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 19,111 shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has 95,945 shares. State Street Corp owns 0% invested in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) for 586,352 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Ltd Com reported 0.19% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). California State Teachers Retirement System reported 39,802 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 13,061 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 14,503 shares stake. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers has 0.46% invested in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reported 147,703 shares. First Mercantile stated it has 0.02% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Acadian Asset Management Limited Company reported 24,235 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 5,431 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Trexquant Investment Lp owns 11,216 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Model N (NYSE:MODN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Model N had 5 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by National Securities on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy”.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $250,555 activity. Anderson – Mark – Albert sold $206,665 worth of stock.