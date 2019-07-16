$0.14 EPS Expected for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC); Lands End (LE) Shorts Increased By 1.13%

Lands End Inc (NASDAQ:LE) had an increase of 1.13% in short interest. LE’s SI was 2.59M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.13% from 2.56M shares previously. With 135,800 avg volume, 19 days are for Lands End Inc (NASDAQ:LE)’s short sellers to cover LE’s short positions. The SI to Lands End Inc’s float is 24.64%. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $10.72. About 132,810 shares traded. Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) has declined 20.05% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.48% the S&P500. Some Historical LE News: 22/03/2018 – LANDS’ END 4Q NET REV. $510.6M, EST. $470.5M (2 EST.); 21/04/2018 – DJ Lands’ End Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LE); 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 22/03/2018 – LANDS’ END 4Q EPS $1.24; 22/03/2018 – Lands’ End Swings To Profit, As Revenue And Same-store Sales Rise — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Lands’ End Opens New Retail Store in Burlington Mall; 16/04/2018 – Lands’ End’s New Sunrise Swimsuit Collection Shines on the Horizon; 03/04/2018 – PopSockets Appoints Becky Gebhardt, Former Lands’ End CMO, as Chief Marketing Officer; 28/03/2018 – Lands’ End Announces Participation In The 4th Annual Cowen Future Of The Consumer Conference; 17/04/2018 – Lands’ End Flutters With Activity On Earth Day

Analysts expect Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) to report $0.14 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 12.50% from last quarter’s $0.16 EPS. MGIC’s profit would be $6.84M giving it 15.86 P/E if the $0.14 EPS is correct. After having $0.14 EPS previously, Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.88. About 12,381 shares traded. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) has risen 10.66% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MGIC News: 16/05/2018 – Magic Software Sees FY Rev $283M-$293M; 14/03/2018 Magic Software Announces Latest Version of Magic xpi Integration Platform, Magic xpi 4.7; 16/05/2018 – Magic Delivers Strongest Quarter Ever With Double-Digit Increases in Revenues and Operating Income; 16/05/2018 – MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD MGIC.TA – REITERATING ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 29/05/2018 – MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES SAYS GROSS PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING EXPECTED TO BE $35.0 MLN BASED ON PRICE OF $8.20/SHARE – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Magic Software 1Q EPS 10c; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 11/04/2018 – Magic’s Application Development Platform Continues to Dominate the Japanese Market in License Sales; 01/05/2018 – Magic Software Announces Filing of 2017 Annual Report; 16/05/2018 – Magic Software 1Q Rev $69.7M

LandsÂ’ End, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company has market cap of $346.98 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Direct and Retail. It has a 46.61 P/E ratio. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, and vertical software solutions and related professional services in Israel and internationally. The company has market cap of $434.12 million. The company's Software Solutions segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services. It has a 22.42 P/E ratio. The Company’s IT professional Services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, and communications services and solutions, as well as supplemental outsourcing services.

Among 2 analysts covering Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Magic Software Enterprises had 5 analyst reports since March 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by H.C. Wainwright.