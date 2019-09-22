$0.14 EPS Expected for IMAX (IMAX); John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (HPF) Sentiment Is 2.14

Analysts expect IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) to report $0.14 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 75.00% from last quarter’s $0.08 EPS. IMAX’s profit would be $8.59M giving it 39.02 P/E if the $0.14 EPS is correct. After having $0.23 EPS previously, IMAX Corporation’s analysts see -39.13% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $21.85. About 447,447 shares traded or 41.93% up from the average. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has risen 3.29% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 27/04/2018 – IMAX CORP IMAX.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 03/04/2018 – IMAX SIGNS 30-THEATRE PACT WITH GUANGZHOU JINYI MEDIA IN CHINA; 03/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – SIGNS 30-THEATRE AGREEMENT WITH GUANGZHOU JINYI MEDIA CORPORATION IN CHINA; 07/03/2018 Hovione Sells the iMAX Business; 24/04/2018 – IMAX Launches Next-Generation IMAX® With Laser Experience To Enhance Blockbuster Moviegoing At AMC Theatres®; 13/03/2018 – The Daily Gleaner: EXCLUSIVE: ‘I really feel that people in New Brunswick should have the IMAX experience’; 03/04/2018 – IMAX Signs 30-Theatre Agreement With Guangzhou JinYi Media Corp in China; 24/04/2018 – IMAX& AMC SIGN BINDING LOI FOR IMAX® WITH LASER EXPERIENCE; 03/04/2018 – IMAX REACHES AGREEMENT WITH JINYI FOR 30 THEATERS IN CHINA; 19/04/2018 – IMAX CORP IMAX.N TO PARTNER WITH INOX LEISURE LTD INOL.NS ON FIVE OF THE NEW THEATERS – COMPANY STATEMENT

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (HPF) investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in Q2 2019. It’s up 1.86, from 0.28 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 15 investment professionals increased and opened new stock positions, while 7 sold and reduced their stakes in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II. The investment professionals in our database reported: 1.10 million shares, up from 825,546 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 4 Increased: 8 New Position: 7.

More notable recent John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II declares $0.14 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II HPF: Consider This 8.6% Yield Preferred Share Fund – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II: A Good Or Bad Investment? – Seeking Alpha” on July 04, 2016. More interesting news about John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “These Top Choices For Preferred Shares Will Bring Nearly 9% Yields To Your Income Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on September 28, 2015 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “DNP Select Income Fund: A Good Or Bad Investment? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2016.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. The company has market cap of $494.16 million. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It has a 26.3 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

The stock increased 0.26% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $23.2. About 25,528 shares traded. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (HPF) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc Tx holds 0.93% of its portfolio in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II for 141,984 shares. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owns 55,646 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cetera Advisors Llc has 0.2% invested in the company for 198,326 shares. The Colorado-based Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc has invested 0.05% in the stock. Provise Management Group Llc, a Florida-based fund reported 10,500 shares.