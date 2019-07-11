$0.14 EPS Expected for Grubhub Inc. (GRUB); Mattel (MAT) Shorts Up By 9.94%

Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) had an increase of 9.94% in short interest. MAT’s SI was 65.28M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 9.94% from 59.38M shares previously. With 13.40 million avg volume, 5 days are for Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT)’s short sellers to cover MAT’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $11.6. About 3.32M shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 20.01% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 20/04/2018 – Mexican artist Frida Kahlo’s family says judge blocks improper use of brand; 08/03/2018 Frida Kahlo’s great-niece in fight with Mattel over new Barbie doll; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL INC – GEORGIADIS WILL SERVE IN AN ADVISORY ROLE AT MATTEL THROUGH MAY 10, 2018; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL CEO MARGO GEORGIADIS IS SAID TO BE RESIGNING; 19/04/2018 – Mattel’s CEO Georgiadis heads to Ancestry. Toymaker taps Ynon Kreiz to replace her; 22/05/2018 – MATTEL SAYS 199.8 MLN VOTES AGAINST PROPOSAL REGARDING INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIRMAN VS 83.1 MLN “FOR” VOTES AT ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL INC – KREIZ WILL ALSO BECOME CHAIRMAN, AS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED, EFFECTIVE UPON HIS ELECTION AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS; 22/05/2018 – MATTEL EXECUTIVES’ PAY REJECTED AT AGM IN ADVISORY VOTE; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Lower Mattel Sales, Higher Write Offs; 19/04/2018 – Mattel: Kreiz Will Become Chairman, Effective Election at Annual Meeting May 17

Analysts expect Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) to report $0.14 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.26 EPS change or 65.00% from last quarter’s $0.4 EPS. GRUB’s profit would be $12.72 million giving it 137.61 P/E if the $0.14 EPS is correct. After having $0.17 EPS previously, Grubhub Inc.’s analysts see -17.65% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $77.06. About 1.59 million shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 37.45% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 01/05/2018 – Correct: GrubHub Sees 2Q Rev $228M-$236M; 02/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – EXPANDED ITS DELIVERY CAPABILITIES TO 34 MORE MARKETS ACROSS 19 STATES; 17/05/2018 – GrubHub Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 08/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP WITH GRUBHUB IS NOW LIVE IN CHICAGO; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2Q EPS $228M-EPS $236M; 23/04/2018 – RAN SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR GRUBHUB AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER Ll RAN DISCUSSING GRUBHUB; 23/04/2018 – GrubHub Touted by Half Sky Capital’s Li Ran at Sohn Conference; 10/05/2018 – Amazon, Google, Kount, Bank of America, GrubHub and PayPal Among Presenters at 2018 Mobile Payments Conference in Chicago; 15/03/2018 – Gig Economy Transforming Restaurant Industry by Managing Rising Delivery Demand Craze

GrubHub Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company has market cap of $7.00 billion. The firm connects approximately 50,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,100 cities. It has a 131.95 P/E ratio. It offers GrubHub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates GrubHub and Seamless Websites through grubhub.com and seamless.com.

More notable recent Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Good News for Uber and Grubhub – The Motley Fool” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Grab GRUB Like CEO, But Brace For A Brawl – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Grubhub Is Still A Worthy Bet Despite Risks – Seeking Alpha” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GRUB +3.9% as Citi turns bullish on growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. GrubHub had 11 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse upgraded Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) on Monday, January 28 to “Outperform” rating. Bank of America upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, February 8 report. The company was upgraded on Friday, February 8 by Roth Capital. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Friday, April 12 with “Outperform”. Citigroup upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 20.

Mattel, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.91 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: North America, International, and American Girl. It currently has negative earnings. It offers dolls and accessories, vehicles and play sets, and games and puzzles under the Mattel Girls & Boys brands, including Barbie, Monster High, Ever After High, Polly Pocket, DC Super Hero Girl, Disney Classics, Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Max Steel, Little Mommy, BOOMco., and Toy Story.

More notable recent Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Mattel Stock Gained 14% Last Month – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mattel News: MAT Stock Continues to Soar After Rejected Takeover Offer – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/12/2019: PENN,MAT,PLAY – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “S&P 500 Movers: AMAT, MAT – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mattel (MAT) Launches Hot Wheels id, Eyes Sales Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold Mattel, Inc. shares while 105 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 427.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 428.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Lakes Advisors Lc stated it has 118,739 shares. Rampart Mngmt Ltd Company reported 0.02% stake. Capital Int Invsts stated it has 8.50M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Hanson Mcclain owns 277 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gulf Interest Commercial Bank (Uk) Limited has invested 0.02% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Toronto Dominion Savings Bank owns 251,630 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Securities has 0.02% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Us Savings Bank De invested in 14,714 shares or 0% of the stock. Optimum Invest Advsrs, a Illinois-based fund reported 3,000 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability owns 4,278 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% or 229,790 shares in its portfolio. Voya Invest Management Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 161,880 shares. Valley Natl Advisers has 500 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc owns 465,295 shares. Monarch invested in 16,600 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Mattel Inc had 6 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by DA Davidson. The stock of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) earned “Hold” rating by M Partners on Wednesday, March 6. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by BMO Capital Markets.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.64 million activity. DOLAN MICHAEL J also bought $418,800 worth of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) shares. $279,000 worth of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) shares were bought by EUTENEUER JOSEPH J. Eilola Michael J. sold $171,356 worth of stock. Shares for $107,968 were bought by Lynch Roger. On Thursday, February 21 Kreiz Ynon bought $1.00 million worth of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) or 71,425 shares.