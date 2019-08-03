$-0.14 EPS Expected for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC); Heitman Real Estate Securities Has Decreased Interxion Holding Nv (INXN) Holding By $16.50 Million

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased Interxion Holding Nv (INXN) stake by 82.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 250,046 shares as Interxion Holding Nv (INXN)’s stock rose 8.50%. The Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc holds 54,855 shares with $3.66M value, down from 304,901 last quarter. Interxion Holding Nv now has $5.47 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $76.15. About 436,654 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Capital Expenditures EUR96.2M; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Sees 2018 Rev EUR553M-EUR569M; 10/03/2018 – InterXion Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 16% TO EUR 0.17; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – ON MARCH 16, ENTERED INTO A €225 MLN UNSECURED SUBORDINATED REVOLVING FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Interxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q EPS 16c; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adjusted EBITDA EUR60.9M

Analysts expect Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) to report $-0.14 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.14 EPS. After having $-0.13 EPS previously, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s analysts see 7.69% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.67. About 14,744 shares traded. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) has declined 49.57% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.57% the S&P500. Some Historical FENC News: 21/03/2018 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Receives Fast Track Designation by FDA for PEDMARK; 26/03/2018 – Fennec Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 15c; 21/03/2018 – FENNEC PHARMACEUTICALS- U.S. FDA GRANTED PEDMARK FAST TRACK DESIGNATION FOR PREVENTION OF CISPLATIN-RELATED OTOTOXICITY IN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS WITH SR-HB; 21/03/2018 – FENNEC PHARMA GETS FAST TRACK DESIGNATION BY FDA FOR PEDMARK; 14/05/2018 – Fennec Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 14/05/2018 – Fennec Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $0.00; 26/03/2018 – FENNEC PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PHASE 3 SIOPEL 6 STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 26/03/2018 – Fennec Provides Business Update and Announces Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017 Financial Results; 27/03/2018 – Fennec Pharmaceuticals Receives Breakthrough Therapy Designation by FDA for PEDMARK™; 26/03/2018 – FENNEC PHARMACEUTICALS INC FENC.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.15

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company has market cap of $94.47 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) stake by 8,386 shares to 99,039 valued at $28.65M in 2019Q1. It also upped Avalonbay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) stake by 34,727 shares and now owns 635,805 shares. Paramount Group Inc was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Interxion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Interxion Holding NV had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, March 12. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $73 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The stock of InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 7.