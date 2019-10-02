$-0.14 EPS Expected for Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF); Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP)’s Sentiment Is 0.78

Analysts expect Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) to report $-0.14 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $-0.28 EPS. After having $-0.12 EPS previously, Contango Oil & Gas Company’s analysts see 16.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 7.54% or $0.2263 during the last trading session, reaching $2.7737. About 2.03 million shares traded or 589.15% up from the average. Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) has declined 76.33% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MCF News: 20/03/2018 – CONTANGO ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD CGA.AX – CO TO ACQUIRE SWITZER ASSET MANAGEMENT; 23/04/2018 – Contango ORE, Inc. Responds to 13D Filing; 22/04/2018 – DJ Contango ORE Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTGO); 09/03/2018 – CONTANGO OIL & GAS 4Q LOSS/SHR 23C; 04/05/2018 – Contango Oil 1Q Rev $20.4M; 03/05/2018 – CONTANGO GLOBAL GROWTH – BUY-BACK PROGRAM EXPECTED TO COMMENCE FROM 22 JUNE AND TO REMAIN IN PLACE FOR A PERIOD OF UP TO 12-MTHS; 02/04/2018 – CONTANGO REPORTS SALE OF SOME NON-CORE ASSETS; 02/04/2018 – Contango Oil Sells Eagle Ford Shale Assets Located in Karnes County, Texas to an Independent Oil and Gas Co for $21M; 05/03/2018 Contango Announces Fourth Quarter 2017 Production, Year-End Reserves, Operations Update and 2018 Capital Strategy; 02/04/2018 – CONTANGO OIL & GAS CO – CASH PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTION WILL BE USED TO PAY DOWN OUTSTANDING BORROWINGS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 101 active investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 129 decreased and sold equity positions in Westlake Chemical Partners LP. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 41.77 million shares, down from 44.67 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Westlake Chemical Partners LP in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 44 Reduced: 85 Increased: 70 New Position: 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 9 investors sold Contango Oil & Gas Company shares while 16 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 14.96 million shares or 4.54% less from 15.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Group Incorporated Limited Co stated it has 231 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 2.63 million are owned by Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 4,785 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 10,025 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) for 129,328 shares. Northern Trust accumulated 0% or 86,089 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) for 1,035 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Ltd Liability Com has 717,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Invests, Nebraska-based fund reported 3,000 shares. Moreover, Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF). Usca Ria Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 100,000 shares. Virtu Limited Liability Co stated it has 10,961 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF). Cwm Limited Liability holds 350 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $17.50 million activity. On Friday, September 13 GOFF JOHN C bought $17.50 million worth of Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) or 18.42M shares.

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces natural gas and crude oil properties in the offshore shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico, and in the onshore Texas and Wyoming in the United States. The company has market cap of $238.16 million. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of approximately 151.8 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 105.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 3.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 4.4 million barrels of natural gas liquids. It currently has negative earnings.

Robotti Robert holds 7.02% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Partners LP for 290,187 shares. Sprott Inc. owns 135,000 shares or 2.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Maverick Capital Ltd has 1.29% invested in the company for 1.28 million shares. The New York-based Midas Management Corp has invested 1.29% in the stock. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh, a Germany-based fund reported 13,100 shares.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP operates, acquires, and develops ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $808.98 million. The firm operates ethylene production facilities, which primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It has a 14.32 P/E ratio. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.