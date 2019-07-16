$0.14 EPS Expected for Colony Capital, Inc. (CLNY); Clearbridge Investments Lifted First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Holding

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) stake by 1.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clearbridge Investments Llc acquired 10,266 shares as First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC)’s stock declined 0.97%. The Clearbridge Investments Llc holds 814,923 shares with $81.87M value, up from 804,657 last quarter. First Rep Bk San Francisco C now has $16.50 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $98.66. About 1.54 million shares traded or 50.08% up from the average. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 2.16% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 23/04/2018 – Leading Wealth Management Team Joins First Republic Private Wealth Management in Boston; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $115.5 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2017; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 22/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Attorney Michael Cohen Tried to Reach Trump Before Paying Stormy Daniels; 21/03/2018 – CommonBond Secures $50M Series D Equity Round, Led by Fifth Third Bancorp; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Lawyer Complained About Not Being Reimbursed for Paying Porn Star; 16/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chairman and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5

Analysts expect Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) to report $0.14 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 22.22% from last quarter’s $0.18 EPS. CLNY’s profit would be $68.01M giving it 9.16 P/E if the $0.14 EPS is correct. After having $0.09 EPS previously, Colony Capital, Inc.’s analysts see 55.56% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.13. About 1.52 million shares traded. Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) has declined 14.71% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 0.2 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold Colony Capital, Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 33.44 million shares or 18.12% more from 28.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Inc invested in 37,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Edgepoint Group has invested 0.13% in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY). 1.06 million were reported by Dupont Cap. Fosun Intll Ltd has invested 1.2% of its portfolio in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY).

Colony Capital, Inc. is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The company has market cap of $2.49 billion. The firm manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies. It currently has negative earnings. Colony Capital has significant holdings in: (a) the healthcare, industrial and hospitality property sectors; (b) Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) and NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE), which are both externally managed by subsidiaries of Colony Capital; and (c) various other equity and debt investments.

