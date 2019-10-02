$0.14 EPS Expected for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (CPAC); Eminence Capital LP Decreased By $97.53 Million Its Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) Holding

Eminence Capital Lp decreased Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) stake by 46.85% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eminence Capital Lp sold 7.50M shares as Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK)’s stock rose 8.47%. The Eminence Capital Lp holds 8.51M shares with $119.01M value, down from 16.01 million last quarter. Graphic Packaging Hldg Co now has $4.21B valuation. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.32. About 1.84M shares traded. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) has risen 3.27% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GPK News: 18/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO GPK.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $18; 23/04/2018 – DJ Graphic Packaging Holding Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPK); 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging: Price Increases Will Positively Affect Results in Second Half of 2018 and 201; 02/04/2018 Graphic Packaging International’s Pacific Rim President Takashi Sugiyama to Retire; Kaeko Gondo Appointed President; 31/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 5; 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging 1Q EPS 10c; 08/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 10/04/2018 – The Gluten Free Bar Captures Top Packaging Award at Natural Products Expo in Graphic Packaging’s Collapsible Cup

Analysts expect Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) to report $0.14 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 16.67% from last quarter’s $0.12 EPS. CPAC’s profit would be $11.99M giving it 15.18 P/E if the $0.14 EPS is correct. After having $0.12 EPS previously, Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s analysts see 16.67% EPS growth. It closed at $8.5 lastly. It is down 25.85% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CPAC News: 11/05/2018 – CEMENTOS ARGOS 1Q EBITDA COP371B; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua To ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 28/03/2018 – Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Announces Resolutions Adopted at the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 02/05/2018 – Cementos Molins Debt Risk Rises 4 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 30/04/2018 – Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 11/05/2018 – CEMENTOS ARGOS 1Q REV. COP1.91T; 28/03/2018 Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Announces Resolutions Adopted at the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 11/05/2018 – CEMENTOS ARGOS 1Q NET INCOME COP54.8B; 21/05/2018 – S&P REVISES GRUPO CEMENTOS DE CHIHUAHUA S.A.B. DE C.V. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 22/05/2018 – CEMENTOS MOLINS SA CMTM.SCT – TO PROPOSE COMPLEMENTARY DIVIDEND OF 0.01 EUROS PER SHARE

More notable recent Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Announces Consolidated Results for First Quarter 2019 – Business Wire” on April 29, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Announces its Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” published on October 11, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F – Business Wire” on April 30, 2018. More interesting news about Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Peruvian Cement Company Set To Grow – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2015 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cementos Pacasmayo Announces Plan to Separate Cement Operation and Phosphate Holdings into Two Independent Public Companies – Business Wire” with publication date: August 22, 2016.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in the northern region of Peru. The company has market cap of $727.78 million. It operates in three divisions: Cement, Concrete and Blocks; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It currently has negative earnings. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in large construction sites; and concrete blocks, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete blocks for structural and non-structural uses.

Eminence Capital Lp increased Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) stake by 1.12 million shares to 1.27 million valued at $172.93M in 2019Q2. It also upped Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) stake by 506,120 shares and now owns 2.04M shares. Vereit Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold GPK shares while 75 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 303.25 million shares or 7.41% less from 327.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca stated it has 0.1% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Moreover, World Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) for 12,878 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Veritable LP holds 12,182 shares. New York-based Two Sigma Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Key Grp Hldg (Cayman) has 0.07% invested in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) for 61,000 shares. Bailard Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) for 23,700 shares. Amp Cap Investors Limited has invested 0.01% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Metropolitan Life Ins New York accumulated 9,756 shares or 0% of the stock. 62,660 are held by Aperio Ltd Liability Corporation. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Company accumulated 43,973 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Alberta Inv Mgmt holds 0.03% or 254,200 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 121,916 shares in its portfolio. Regions Financial reported 31,126 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has $1700 highest and $1300 lowest target. $15’s average target is 4.75% above currents $14.32 stock price. Graphic Packaging Holding Company had 3 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of GPK in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, July 11 with “Buy”.

Analysts await Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 18.18% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.22 per share. GPK’s profit will be $52.92 million for 19.89 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Graphic Packaging Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s (NYSE:GPK) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Graphic Packaging Holding lifts EBITDA view – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Here are 25 of Georgia’s highest-paid CFOs – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Atlanta manufacturer picks Michigan mill for $600M investment, likely to close 2 others – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.