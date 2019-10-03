$0.14 EPS Expected for CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE); Intrust Bank Na Boosted Its Pepsico (PEP) Position

Analysts expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to report $0.14 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 40.00% from last quarter’s $0.1 EPS. CECE’s profit would be $4.93 million giving it 11.86 P/E if the $0.14 EPS is correct. After having $0.08 EPS previously, CECO Environmental Corp.’s analysts see 75.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.64. About 61,162 shares traded. CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) has risen 40.49% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CECE News: 02/04/2018 – CECO Environmental Announces the Sale of Strobic; 15/05/2018 – WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL ADDED WTTR, CECE IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP – BACKLOG AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $168.9 MLN AS COMPARED WITH $197.0 MLN ON DECEMBER 31, 2016; 02/04/2018 – CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP – SALE OF STROBIC TO CINCINNATI FAN AND VENTILATOR COMPANY, INC. A PORTFOLIO COMPANY OF DOMINUS CAPITAL, L.P; 02/04/2018 – Ceco Environmental Selling Strobic to Cincinnati Fan and Ventilator Co; 02/04/2018 – CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP – WILL USE NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE TO REDUCE DEBT; 09/03/2018 – CECO Environmental Advances Most in Over a Year; 08/03/2018 – Ceco Environmental 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 10/05/2018 – Ceco Environmental 1Q EPS 17c; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL BOOSTED AER, CECO, GPRE, VRTS, EQC IN 1Q: 13F

Intrust Bank Na increased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 6.19% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Intrust Bank Na acquired 2,964 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Intrust Bank Na holds 50,839 shares with $6.67M value, up from 47,875 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $194.35 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.78% or $5.07 during the last trading session, reaching $139.01. About 5.47 million shares traded or 28.71% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CFO HUGH JOHNSTON COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev Up 7%; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO DEAL FOR BARE SNACKS IS SAID TO BE LESS THAN $200M:CNBC; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 92.75C/SHR FROM 80.5C, EST. 93C; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds PepsiCo, Exits BAE; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI COLA PRODUCTS PHILS INC PIP.PS – IS REQUESTING THE SUGAR REGULATORY ADMINISTRATION FOR RECLASSIFICATION OF HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP IMPORTS; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 9 investors sold CECO Environmental Corp. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 23.37 million shares or 3.93% more from 22.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) for 10,774 shares. Northern reported 0% stake. Invesco Ltd reported 75,437 shares. Earnest Prtn Lc holds 2,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Inc stated it has 2,281 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio owns 37,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) for 27,063 shares. Architects Inc owns 836 shares. Minerva Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 148,829 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. 3,083 are owned by Clean Yield Gp. Renaissance Techs Ltd accumulated 0% or 288,283 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, Florida-based fund reported 17,063 shares. D E Shaw And Inc reported 193,156 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $34,700 activity. Liner David B had bought 3,000 shares worth $20,700 on Tuesday, August 27. The insider Sadlowski Dennis bought $14,000.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions to the environmental, energy, and fluid handling and filtration industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $233.76 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Energy, Environmental, and Fluid Handling and Filtration. It currently has negative earnings. The Energy segment offers gas turbine exhaust systems, dampers and diverters, gas and liquid separation and filtration equipment, selective catalytic reduction and selective non-catalytic reduction systems, acoustical components and silencers, secondary separators, and expansion joints for the power and petrochemical industries.

Among 2 analysts covering CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CECO Environmental has $1000 highest and $1000 lowest target. $10’s average target is 50.60% above currents $6.64 stock price. CECO Environmental had 3 analyst reports since May 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 9 the stock rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital given on Tuesday, June 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Becker Mgmt reported 9,647 shares stake. S R Schill And holds 1,851 shares. 1St Source State Bank stated it has 85,369 shares. Notis invested 1.38% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Riggs Asset Managment invested in 1,150 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Personal Corporation has 0.15% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 110,252 shares. Brick Kyle Associates owns 5,374 shares. Carmignac Gestion reported 2,608 shares stake. Mogy Joel R Counsel has invested 2.08% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 1.00 million shares. Wharton Business Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 3,919 shares. 39,244 were reported by Keating Investment Counselors. Garland Mgmt holds 3.66% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 39,247 shares. Beaumont Fin Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 116,719 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 82,296 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Pepsico (NYSE:PEP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pepsico has $14900 highest and $11700 lowest target. $136.20’s average target is -2.02% below currents $139.01 stock price. Pepsico had 11 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, September 24. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, September 6. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, April 18 report. On Thursday, April 18 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. On Wednesday, September 11 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”.