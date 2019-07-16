$0.14 EPS Expected for Caesarstone Ltd. (CSTE); Jackson Rivers Co (JRVR)’s Sentiment Is 1.51

Analysts expect Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) to report $0.14 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 56.25% from last quarter’s $0.32 EPS. CSTE’s profit would be $4.81 million giving it 26.73 P/E if the $0.14 EPS is correct. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, Caesarstone Ltd.’s analysts see -1,500.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.97. About 36,254 shares traded. Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) has risen 12.67% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTE News: 09/05/2018 – CAESARSTONE LTD CSTE.O FY2018 REV VIEW $621.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – CAESARSTONE LTD CSTE.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $590 MLN TO $610 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Gentex $GNTX and Caesarstone $CSTE and Mercury $MRCY are all the same scheme, focus on inventory and gross margins. We took a closer look into $MRCY and its inventory (and obligations) vs. NTM backlog; 16/05/2018 – Caesarstone Introduces the Metropolitan Collection and New Additions to the Classico Collection for 2018; 09/05/2018 – CAESARSTONE 1Q REV. $136.1M, EST. $141.3M; 09/05/2018 – Caesarstone: Considering the Quarter’s Results, Will Not Pay Div in 2Q; 17/05/2018 – TENE GROWTH CAPITAL lll (G.P.) CO SAYS MAY ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH CAESARSTONE FOR IT TO CONSIDER TRANSACTIONS SUCH AS A MERGER/TAKE-PRIVATE TRANSACTION; 09/05/2018 – CAESARSTONE LTD – EXPECTS FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA IN THE RANGE OF $74 MILLION TO $82 MILLION; 22/03/2018 – CAESARSTONE REPORTS RAANAN ZILBERMAN’S RESIGNATION &; 09/05/2018 – Caesarstone Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $74M-$82M

Jackson Rivers Co (JRVR) investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.17, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 80 investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 53 reduced and sold positions in Jackson Rivers Co. The investment managers in our database now hold: 28.62 million shares, down from 29.05 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Jackson Rivers Co in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 46 Increased: 56 New Position: 24.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.44 billion. It operates in four divisions: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. It has a 20.39 P/E ratio. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites property and liability insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

More notable recent James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “James River (NASDAQ: â€œJRVRâ€) Announces Dates for Its 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “7 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “James River (NASDAQ: “JRVR”) Announces Dates for Its 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – Stockhouse” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “James River (NASDAQ: â€œJRVRâ€) Announces Dates for Its 2019 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc holds 1.13% of its portfolio in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. for 1.03 million shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc owns 518,383 shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cortina Asset Management Llc has 0.9% invested in the company for 359,779 shares. The Massachusetts-based Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc has invested 0.8% in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.46 million shares.

Analysts await James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. JRVR’s profit will be $19.61 million for 18.36 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by James River Group Holdings, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.45% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $47.73. About 71,464 shares traded. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR) has risen 24.77% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.34% the S&P500. Some Historical JRVR News: 17/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR), Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW), And Others; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits James River Group; 15/05/2018 – James River Announces Closing of Secondary Offering; 08/05/2018 – JAMES RIVER GROUP HOLDINGS LTD JRVR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $37; 08/05/2018 – James River Group Access Event Set By SunTrust for May. 15-16; 02/05/2018 – James River Group 1Q EPS 53c; 02/05/2018 – James River Net Oper Income 55c/Shr; 15/03/2018 JAMES RIVER GROUP HOLDINGS LTD JRVR.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments LLC Exits Position in James River Group; 02/05/2018 – James River Group 1Q Rev $218.3M

More notable recent Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ORBCOMM Inc (ORBC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Caesarstone Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Caesarstone Ltd. (CSTE) CEO Yuval Dagim on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Chewy IPO, Lululemon And Tesla On Tap – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 08, 2019.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $514.50 million. The Company’s engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market. It has a 22.75 P/E ratio. The company??s products are also used in other applications, such as vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces that are used in various residential and non-residential applications.