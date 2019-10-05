$0.14 EPS Expected for BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI); Crestwood Advisors Has Increased Its Philip Morris Intl Com (PM) Position

Analysts expect BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to report $0.14 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.25 EPS change or 64.10% from last quarter’s $0.39 EPS. BJRI’s profit would be $2.86M giving it 64.68 P/E if the $0.14 EPS is correct. After having $0.68 EPS previously, BJ's Restaurants, Inc.’s analysts see -79.41% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.93% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $36.22. About 256,124 shares traded. BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) has declined 34.81% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BJRI News: 17/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Files for Initial Public Offering; 17/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Files For Initial Public Offering — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – BJ’S WHOLESALE CLUB FILES FOR IPO; 17/05/2018 – BJ’S WHOLESALE CLUB FILES IPO, TO SEEK NYSE LISTING UNDER ‘BJ’; 17/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Files for IPO; 17/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale files for IPO in shifting US retail landscape; 20/04/2018 – Leonard Green, CVC Partners to Take BJ’s Wholesale Club Public; 20/04/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club to Raise More Than $400 Million, Value Company at $2 Billion to $3 Billion; 03/04/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Teams Up with New York Yankees as an Official Partner; 27/04/2018 – BJ’S RESTAURANTS INC BJRI.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $52

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (PM) stake by 387.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Crestwood Advisors Llc acquired 15,311 shares as Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (PM)’s stock declined 2.53%. The Crestwood Advisors Llc holds 19,262 shares with $1.51M value, up from 3,951 last quarter. Philip Morris Intl Inc Com now has $121.71B valuation. The stock increased 1.97% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $78.28. About 4.25M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do; 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Currency-neutral Net Rev Growth of Approximately 8.0%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Rev $6.9B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company has market cap of $741.20 million. The Company’s restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, soups, entrees, pastas, sandwiches, salads, and desserts. It has a 16.98 P/E ratio. As of December 19, 2017, the firm owned and operated 197 casual dining restaurants located in the 26 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold BJ's Restaurants, Inc. shares while 63 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 19.11 million shares or 15.72% less from 22.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shine Inv Advisory Ser owns 84 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 0% invested in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) for 40,699 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.01% or 61,372 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). Swiss Bank & Trust holds 0% in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) or 39,200 shares. New York-based Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0% in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). Victory Capital Mgmt reported 2,618 shares. Prudential invested in 0% or 44,580 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 318,977 shares. Principal Gru Inc reported 0.01% in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0.02% or 1.10 million shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0% invested in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) for 16,192 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company owns 97,758 shares. Matarin Cap Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.98% of its portfolio in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). Numerixs Invest holds 2,700 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 1.23 million shares stake. Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 20,874 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Management reported 0.01% stake. The United Kingdom-based Royal Fincl Bank Of Scotland Grp Pcl has invested 0.13% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv invested in 0.01% or 235 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 300 shares. Td Asset Management Inc has invested 0.15% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Captrust Finance Advsr reported 33,893 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 4,823 shares. Greatmark Investment Partners owns 5,446 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel owns 0.17% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 25,952 shares. Moreover, Iowa State Bank has 0.23% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). West Oak Ltd Co reported 4,929 shares. The Michigan-based Deroy And Devereaux Private Counsel has invested 0.06% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Pinnacle Prtn reported 68,649 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity. 2,500 shares were bought by Kunst Michael R., worth $211,675 on Monday, April 29.

Crestwood Advisors Llc decreased Invesco S&P 500 Quality Etf stake by 21,989 shares to 33,421 valued at $1.11M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Spdr Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond Etf stake by 12,323 shares and now owns 242,364 shares. Energy Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLE) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Philip Morris Intl has $100 highest and $8200 lowest target. $95’s average target is 21.36% above currents $78.28 stock price. Philip Morris Intl had 12 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $9400 target in Friday, May 17 report. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 19. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. Barclays Capital upgraded Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on Thursday, May 23 to “Equal-Weight” rating.