$-0.14 EPS Expected for AutoWeb, Inc. (AUTO); Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) Sentiment Is 1.21

Analysts expect AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) to report $-0.14 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 51.72% from last quarter’s $-0.29 EPS. After having $-0.31 EPS previously, AutoWeb, Inc.’s analysts see -54.84% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.74% or $0.175 during the last trading session, reaching $3.52. About 12,224 shares traded. AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) has risen 6.51% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AUTO News: 15/03/2018 – PITON CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 5.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN AUTOWEB INC AS OF MARCH 12, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – AUTOWEB INC – WESLEY OZIMA WILL BE NAMED INTERIM CFO; 12/04/2018 – AUTOWEB INC – ROWE SUCCEEDING JEFFREY COATS; 28/03/2018 – AUTOWEB – ON MARCH 22, CO WAS TERMINATING LOAN AGREEMENT WITH UNION BANK, WHICH WAS INITIALLY ENTERED INTO ON FEBRUARY 26, 2013; 08/03/2018 – AUTOWEB – CO WAS UNABLE TO FULLY MEET DEMAND FOR LEADS AND CLICKS IN QTR DUE TO HIGHER TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS; 08/03/2018 AutoWeb Announces Executive Management Succession Process; 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of AutoWeb, Inc. Investors (AUTO); 08/03/2018 – AUTOWEB INC – KIMBERLY BOREN WILL BE STEPPING DOWN AS CFO; 08/03/2018 – AUTOWEB INC – CEO JEFF COATS TO STEP DOWN; 12/04/2018 – AutoWeb Appoints Industry Veteran Jared Rowe to President and Chief Executive Officer

Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.32, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 35 hedge funds opened new and increased holdings, while 29 sold and decreased positions in Compass Diversified Holdings. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 17.92 million shares, down from 18.94 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Compass Diversified Holdings in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 21 Increased: 26 New Position: 9.

The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $19.6. About 166,300 shares traded. Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI) has risen 7.48% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CODI News: 02/05/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED 1Q REV. $360.7M, EST. $348.2M; 05/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces Pricing of a Private Offering of $400 Million of 8.000% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 02/05/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 9.0C, EST. EPS 25.6C; 18/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces $1.1 Billion in New Debt Financing and Closing of Private Offering of $400 Million of 8; 18/04/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS – SIGNED CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR A REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TOTALING $600 MLN & A TERM LOAN FACILITY IN AMOUNT OF $500 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces $1.1 Billion in New Debt Financing and Closing of Private Offering of $400 Million of 8.000% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 02/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 02/04/2018 – CODI CUT FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK STABLE; 29/05/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Subsidiary, Clean Earth, Acquires ESMI Companies And MKC Enterprises; 02/05/2018 – Compass Diversified 1Q Loss/Shr 9c

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. The company has market cap of $1.17 billion. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, and business services sectors. It has a 14.08 P/E ratio. The firm prefers to invest in companies based in North America.

Analysts await Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 441.67% or $0.53 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. CODI’s profit will be $24.56 million for 11.95 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Compass Diversified Holdings LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 127.78% EPS growth.

More notable recent Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Compass Diversified Holdings Closes Sale of Clean Earth – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Compass Diversified Holdings Declares Second Quarter 2019 Distributions on Common and Series A and B Preferred Shares – GlobeNewswire” published on July 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Compass Diversified Holdings to Host Investor and Analyst Event on June 25, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 One-Stock Portfolios for Passive Investors – Investorplace.com” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Ideal Dividend Stocks for New Investors – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Essex Financial Services Inc. holds 4.13% of its portfolio in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC for 870,621 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc owns 252,911 shares or 1.39% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc has 0.8% invested in the company for 1.05 million shares. The New York-based Adirondack Research & Management Inc. has invested 0.59% in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp., a Illinois-based fund reported 100,471 shares.

More notable recent AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Volkswagen, Ford to Share Autonomous, Electric Car Technology – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mexico auto exports rise in June, production slips – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Auto Stock Roundup: June U.S. Auto Sales Decline, TSLA Sees Record-High Production – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Lee Iacocca, auto executive who saved Chrysler from bankruptcy, dies at 94 – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “4 Auto Stocks Revving Up – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.