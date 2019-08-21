$-0.13 EPS Expected for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP); Educational Development (EDUC) Shorts Up By 32.99%

Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ:EDUC) had an increase of 32.99% in short interest. EDUC’s SI was 12,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 32.99% from 9,700 shares previously. With 8,600 avg volume, 2 days are for Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ:EDUC)’s short sellers to cover EDUC’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.67% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $6.19. About 9,523 shares traded. Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ:EDUC) has declined 32.32% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.32% the S&P500. Some Historical EDUC News: 29/05/2018 – Educational Development Corporation Announces Record Fiscal 2018; 19/04/2018 DJ Educational Development Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EDUC)

Analysts expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) to report $-0.13 EPS on September, 6.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 27.78% from last quarter’s $-0.18 EPS. After having $0.01 EPS previously, Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s analysts see -1,400.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.01. About 108,653 shares traded. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) has declined 13.60% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TNP News: 09/03/2018 Tsakos Energy Short-Interest Ratio Rises 137% to 17 Days; 12/03/2018 – Tsakos Energy 4Q Rev $134.5M; 26/04/2018 – TEN, Ltd. Announces New Charter for Product Tanker and Sale of Oldest VLCC; 12/03/2018 – TEN Ltd Reports Year-End and Fourth Quarter 2017 Profits and Declares Dividend of $0.05 Per Common Share; 30/04/2018 – TEN, Ltd. Announces Availability of Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 12/03/2018 – Tsakos Energy 4Q Loss/Shr 19c

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company has market cap of $263.69 million. The firm offers marine transportation services to national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It currently has negative earnings. As of April 5, 2017, it operated a fleet of 62 double-hull vessels, including 57 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Since July 17, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $44,726 activity. O Keefe Daniel E bought $34,500 worth of Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ:EDUC) on Wednesday, July 17. 1,000 shares were bought by MCDANIEL RONALD T, worth $6,770. $3,456 worth of stock was bought by Cobb Heather N. on Friday, August 9.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of the line of educational childrenÂ’s books in the United States. The company has market cap of $52.21 million. The firm offers various books, including Touchy-Feely board books, activity and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels. It has a 8.14 P/E ratio. It operates through two divisions, Home Business and Publishing.

