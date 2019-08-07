$-0.13 EPS Expected for Tellurian Inc. (TELL); Kylin Management Has Trimmed Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding

Analysts expect Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) to report $-0.13 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 23.53% from last quarter’s $-0.17 EPS. After having $-0.16 EPS previously, Tellurian Inc.’s analysts see -18.75% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.38. About 348,501 shares traded. Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) has declined 18.06% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.06% the S&P500. Some Historical TELL News: 08/03/2018 – Tellurian, Chesapeake Energy Held Talks on Louisiana Fields; 24/04/2018 – TELENOR ASA TEL.OL : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO NOK 190 FROM NOK 195 ; RATING EQUAL-WEIGHT; 12/04/2018 – TELLURIAN EXECUTIVE SAYS PRODUCERS IN BASINS LIKE PERMIAN ARE FACING SHUTDOWNS BECAUSE OF LACK OF PIPELINES; 21/03/2018 – TELENOR ASA TEL.OL – AS PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED, COMPANY ALSO PLANS TO ASK AGM FOR A NEW BUYBACK MANDATE TO SECURE FLEXIBILITY FOR ADDITIONAL SHAREHOLDER REMUNERATION GOING FORWARD; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tellurian Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TELL); 14/05/2018 – BHARTI AIRTEL LTD BRTI.NS SAYS WITH COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, AIRTEL’S TOTAL MOBILE CUSTOMER BASE IN INDIA NOW STANDS AT OVER 330 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Tellurian CEO Says Energy Won’t Be Part of a U.S.-China Trade War (Video); 09/03/2018 – Green light for new national IoT initiative in Trondheim; 12/03/2018 – TELLURIAN SEES BUYING 15 TCF NAT GAS OVER PROJECT LIFE; 24/04/2018 – TELENOR ASA TEL.OL – PROMISING START TO YEAR AS DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION DRIVE CONTINUES

Kylin Management Llc decreased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 38.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kylin Management Llc analyzed 341,600 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)'s stock declined 8.56%. The Kylin Management Llc holds 538,900 shares with $98.32M value, down from 880,500 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $431.80B valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $158.3. About 8.36 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500.

Among 11 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding had 17 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, March 14. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, March 12. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of BABA in report on Tuesday, May 7 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, March 26. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $195 target in Friday, March 29 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, May 20. The firm has “Buy” rating by HSBC given on Thursday, March 14. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, May 16.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 35.02 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Alibaba gains a bull on seasonality – Seeking Alpha" on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Alibaba : Significant Upside Left For Long Investors – Seeking Alpha" published on August 06, 2019

Tellurian Inc. plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.54 billion. The firm is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas trading, and infrastructure that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2017, it owned interests in approximately 11,844 net developed and undeveloped acres of natural gas properties in northern Louisiana.

More notable recent Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Will Magellan Petroleum Corporation (TELL) Report Negative Q2 Earnings? What You Should Know – Nasdaq" on August 07, 2019

Among 3 analysts covering Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Tellurian had 6 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 28. The rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, July 17 to “Hold”.