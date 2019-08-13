$-0.13 EPS Expected for Tellurian Inc. (TELL); Keystone Financial Planning Lowered By $1.30 Million Its Amgen (AMGN) Position

Analysts expect Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) to report $-0.13 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 23.53% from last quarter’s $-0.17 EPS. After having $-0.16 EPS previously, Tellurian Inc.’s analysts see -18.75% EPS growth. The stock increased 6.12% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $5.55. About 2.78M shares traded or 47.89% up from the average. Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) has declined 18.06% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.06% the S&P500. Some Historical TELL News: 21/03/2018 – TELENOR ASA TEL.OL – TRANSACTION INCLUDES TELENOR’S WHOLLY-OWNED MOBILE OPERATIONS IN HUNGARY, BULGARIA, MONTENEGRO AND SERBIA AND TECHNOLOGY SERVICE PROVIDER TELENOR COMMON OPERATION; 12/03/2018 – Tellurian’s Driftwood Will Construct and Operate a Standalone U.S.-based Integrated Liquefied Natural Gas Business; 20/03/2018 – Ruder Finn Appoints Ryan Donovan to Head San Francisco Office; 12/04/2018 – TELLURIAN TELL.O EXECUTIVE SAYS U.S. NEEDS TO INVEST $150 BLN TO SUPPORT GROWING GAS PRODUCTION; 13/04/2018 – TELENOR’S DIGI MAINTAINS 2018 OUTLOOK; 12/04/2018 – TELENOR’S NORWAY UNIT WINS BANE NOR CONTRACT; 21/03/2018 – TELENOR ASA TEL.OL – PPF GROUP IS LARGEST PRIVATE INVESTMENT GROUP IN CEE; 10/04/2018 – TELLURIAN: U.S. TARIFF WON’T STOP LNG PROJECTS FROM HAPPENING; 12/03/2018 – Tellurian Looking Primarily in the Haynesville Shale for Acquisitions; 21/03/2018 – TELENOR ASA TEL.OL – TRANSACTION IS ESTIMATED TO RESULT IN AN ACCOUNTING GAIN AFTER TAX OF AROUND 3 NOK BLN

Keystone Financial Planning Inc decreased Amgen (AMGN) stake by 26.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Keystone Financial Planning Inc sold 6,856 shares as Amgen (AMGN)’s stock rose 5.93%. The Keystone Financial Planning Inc holds 19,239 shares with $3.66 million value, down from 26,095 last quarter. Amgen now has $123.41B valuation. The stock increased 4.86% or $9.53 during the last trading session, reaching $205.78. About 9.86M shares traded or 228.37% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 09/03/2018 – $CHRS $AMGN Coherus BioSciences IPR patent trial is NOT instituted against Amgen/Roche ‘522 Enbrel patent claims. Could potentially add delay to CHS-0214 biosimilar launch; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S – BIOSIMILARS TO BECOME GROWING THREAT TO BIOTECH COS LIKE AMGEN, ROCHE AS PACE OF BIOSIMILAR LAUNCHES, COMMERCIAL UPTAKE ACCELERATES OVER 12-18 MONTHS; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Express Scripts Selected Praluent as Exclusive PCSK9 Inhibitor Therapy on Its National Preferred Formulary as of July 1, 2018; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – RETACRIT IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN U.S. AT A SIGNIFICANT DISCOUNT TO CURRENT WHOLESALER ACQUISITION COST OF EPOGEN AND PROCRIT; 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of; 29/03/2018 – Amgen: FDA Accelerated Approval Based on Data From Phase 2 Study; 20/04/2018 – Amgen Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 19/04/2018 – #3 Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR ABP 980 WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 17/04/2018 – Amgen’s Aimovig halved migraine days in 30 pct of trial patients

Among 3 analysts covering Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Tellurian has $20 highest and $900 lowest target. $14’s average target is 152.25% above currents $5.55 stock price. Tellurian had 6 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) on Wednesday, July 17 to “Hold” rating. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

Tellurian Inc. plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.34 billion. The firm is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas trading, and infrastructure that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2017, it owned interests in approximately 11,844 net developed and undeveloped acres of natural gas properties in northern Louisiana.

Among 8 analysts covering Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Amgen Inc had 12 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Friday, June 21. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, July 15. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, March 14. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Monday, August 12 report. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by Citigroup. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $208 target in Monday, March 11 report.