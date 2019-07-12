$-0.13 EPS Expected for Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (SEEL); Teekay (TK) Shorts Lowered By 2.03%

Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) had a decrease of 2.03% in short interest. TK’s SI was 11.78 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.03% from 12.03M shares previously. With 536,400 avg volume, 22 days are for Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK)’s short sellers to cover TK’s short positions. The SI to Teekay Corporation’s float is 17.35%. The stock increased 4.31% or $0.173 during the last trading session, reaching $4.183. About 618,002 shares traded. Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) has declined 52.01% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TK News: 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY CORP TK.N – QTRLY GAAP REVENUES $394 MLN VS $543.5 MLN; 14/03/2018 Teekay Corporation Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY CORP TK.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.21; 14/03/2018 – TEEKAY CORP TK.N -ALAN SEMPLE HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS NEW CHAIR OF AUDIT COMMITTEE; 17/05/2018 – Teekay Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Teekay 1Q Loss/Shr $0.21; 16/03/2018 – Teekay Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Arctic Ocean ice near record low for winter, boost for shipping; 17/05/2018 – Teekay 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $0.19; 05/04/2018 – Norway targets IMO to halve global shipping emissions by 2050

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. The company has market cap of $439.03 million. It operates shuttle tankers, floating storage and offloading units, HiLoad dynamic positioning units, and long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels, as well as offers offshore accommodation, storage, and support for maintenance and modification projects. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also operates floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) units, as well as other vessels used to service its FPSO contracts; liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas carriers; and conventional crude oil and product tankers.