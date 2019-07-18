$-0.13 EPS Expected for Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (MRKR); Horace Mann Educators (HMN) Sentiment Is 1.49

Analysts expect Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) to report $-0.13 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.28 EPS change or 68.29% from last quarter’s $-0.41 EPS. After having $-0.12 EPS previously, Marker Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see 8.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.72. About 462,639 shares traded. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) has risen 89.67% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.24% the S&P500.

Horace Mann Educators Corp (HMN) investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.57, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 88 funds increased or started new holdings, while 59 trimmed and sold positions in Horace Mann Educators Corp. The funds in our database now hold: 39.85 million shares, down from 40.48 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Horace Mann Educators Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 43 Increased: 65 New Position: 23.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company has market cap of $396.63 million. The Company’s cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also advancing various peptide- and gene immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.72 billion. The Firm operates through four divisions: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity Products, Life Insurance, and Corporate and Other. It has a 57.38 P/E ratio. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and homeowners insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified annuities; and life insurance products.