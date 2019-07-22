$0.13 EPS Expected for Knowles (KN); Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Lowered Netflix (NFLX) Position

Analysts expect Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) to report $0.13 EPS on July, 23.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 18.18% from last quarter’s $0.11 EPS. KN’s profit would be $11.82M giving it 33.40 P/E if the $0.13 EPS is correct. After having $0.06 EPS previously, Knowles Corporation’s analysts see 116.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $17.37. About 520,685 shares traded. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 24.26% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.83% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY REVENUES $178.5 MLN VS $215.5 MLN; 09/03/2018 PA House GOP: Knowles Vows to Continue to See that Pennsylvanians Get to Vote on Size of State House; 29/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q REV. $178.5M, EST. $178.6M; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Donald Macleod Succeeds Ergas as Chairman of the Board; 19/03/2018 – Solange Knowles to be Honored by Parsons; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Jean-Pierre Ergas Resigns From Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 12C; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q EPS 0c-EPS 4c; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP KN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.87, REV VIEW $789.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 3.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 3,088 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock rose 0.92%. The Metropolitan Life Insurance Company holds 80,461 shares with $28.69 million value, down from 83,549 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $137.77B valuation. The stock decreased 3.11% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $315.1. About 16.30M shares traded or 155.10% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 21/05/2018 – NETFLIX IN MULTI-YEAR PACT WITH BARACK & MICHELLE OBAMA; 12/04/2018 – Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos told Hollywood trade publication Variety in an interview it was pointless to show at Cannes after the festival rule change; 16/03/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 05/04/2018 – Cramer talks Spotify, the ‘anti-IPO’ joining the ranks of Netflix and Amazon; 26/04/2018 – EU LAWMAKERS, GOVERNMENTS STRIKE DEAL ON FORCING NETFLIX, AMAZON TO PAY LEVIES TO FUND EUROPEAN CONTENT – STATEMENT; 06/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Netflix Threatens to Withhold Films From Cannes Festival; 21/04/2018 – Netflix now boasts 125 million subscribers worldwide:; 18/04/2018 – Netflix performance burns hedge fund short sellers; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Top Estimates for Quarter, Projects Continued Gains; 17/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan a Netflix for News in Latest Services Push

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and specialty component solutions to the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, military, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.58 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Mobile Consumer Electronics and Specialty Components. It has a 24.29 P/E ratio. The Mobile Consumer Electronics segment creates and makes acoustic products, including microphones and audio processing technologies for use in mobile handsets, wearables, and other consumer electronic devices.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.86 million activity. Shares for $2.74 million were sold by Sweeney Anne M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

Among 12 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased Avalara Inc stake by 5,500 shares to 8,722 valued at $486,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Elanco Animal Health Inc stake by 12,494 shares and now owns 16,057 shares. Spire Inc was raised too.