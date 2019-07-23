$0.13 EPS Expected for JMP Group (JMP); Sabby Management Has Cut Its Oramed Pharmaceuticals (ORMP) Stake

Analysts expect JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) to report $0.13 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 18.75% from last quarter’s $0.16 EPS. JMP’s profit would be $2.74 million giving it 7.00 P/E if the $0.13 EPS is correct. After having $0.08 EPS previously, JMP Group LLC’s analysts see 62.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.64. About 37,340 shares traded or 30.17% up from the average. JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) has declined 22.49% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JMP News: 26/03/2018 Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – JMP Group 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 03/05/2018 – JMP GROUP – FACILITY WAS ESTABLISHED TO FINANCE THE ACQUISITION OF A PORTFOLIO OF ASSETS, INCLUDING CERTAIN DEBT OBLIGATIONS; 20/04/2018 – DJ JMP Group LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JMP); 02/05/2018 – JMP Group 1Q Rev $27.2M; 22/05/2018 – JMP Group Announces Addition of Ezequiel (“Zeke”) Navar to Investment Banking Division; 22/05/2018 – JMP Group Announces Addition of Ezequiel (“Zeke”) Navar to Investment Banking Division; 03/05/2018 – JMP GROUP – AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH BNP PARIBAS TO INCREASE MAXIMUM AMOUNT TO BE BORROWED UNDER FACILITY BY $40 MLN TO $240 MLN; 22/05/2018 – JMP Group Announces Addition of Ezequiel (“Zeke”) Navar to Investment Banking Division; 19/04/2018 – JMP Group Declares Second Quarter 2018 Monthly Distributions

Sabby Management Llc decreased Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc (ORMP) stake by 26.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sabby Management Llc sold 251,550 shares as Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc (ORMP)’s stock declined 1.54%. The Sabby Management Llc holds 681,500 shares with $2.48M value, down from 933,050 last quarter. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $64.67 million valuation. The stock decreased 4.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $3.72. About 16,889 shares traded. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) has declined 53.01% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ORMP News: 30/05/2018 – Oramed Patent Allowed in the US for Oral Administration of Proteins; 23/04/2018 – Oramed Pharmaceuticals Study Will Enroll Approximately 240 Patients With Type 2 Diabetes in Multiple Centers Throughout the U.S; 30/05/2018 – Oramed Patent Allowed in the US for Oral Admin of Proteins; 23/04/2018 Oramed Pharmaceuticals: 90-day Dosing Study Is a Prerequisite to Phase 3 Confirmatory Studies Under FDA’s BLA

More notable recent JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) A Good Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “JMP Group to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on July 24, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “JMP Group Announces Addition of Elgin Thompson to Investment Banking Division – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) were released by: Pehub.com and their article: “Thompson joins JMP – PE Hub” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Buying JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management services in the United States. The company has market cap of $76.81 million. It operates through three divisions: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate divisions. It has a 24.59 P/E ratio. The Broker-Dealer segment offers services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold JMP Group LLC shares while 4 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 2.76 million shares or 3.28% less from 2.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md has invested 0% in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP). Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) for 50 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 57,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Corporation has 46,103 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 26,476 were reported by First Republic Investment Mngmt Inc. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) for 1 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt, a Texas-based fund reported 113,151 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Co reported 1,466 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Bankshares Of Canada invested in 457,602 shares or 0% of the stock. Arbiter Partners Capital Management reported 23,589 shares stake. Renaissance Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 45,633 shares. Moreover, Wetherby Asset Mgmt has 0.04% invested in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) for 84,968 shares. Fmr Ltd has invested 0% in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 45,633 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd (Trc) invested 0% in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP).

Since July 11, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $199,961 activity. Another trade for 54,517 shares valued at $195,711 was made by Sank Leonard on Tuesday, July 16.