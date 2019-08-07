$-0.13 EPS Expected for HyreCar Inc. (HYRE); PTC Has 1.22 Sentiment

Analysts expect HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) to report $-0.13 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.79 EPS change or 85.87% from last quarter’s $-0.92 EPS. After having $-0.14 EPS previously, HyreCar Inc.’s analysts see -7.14% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $3.09. About 195,576 shares traded. HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) has declined 3.92% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500.

PTC Inc (PTC) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 162 hedge funds opened new or increased positions, while 133 decreased and sold their equity positions in PTC Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 100.10 million shares, down from 103.05 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding PTC Inc in top ten positions increased from 10 to 13 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 106 Increased: 105 New Position: 57.

HyreCar Inc. operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. The company has market cap of $38.10 million. The Company’s marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. It currently has negative earnings.

The stock increased 1.08% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $65.53. About 1.82M shares traded or 48.33% up from the average. PTC Inc. (PTC) has declined 25.82% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500.

PTC Inc. develops and delivers software products and solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.54 billion. It operates in two divisions, Software Products and Services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm computer-aided design products, including PTC Creo, an interoperable suite of product design software for design engineers; and PTC Mathcad software for solving, analyzing, and sharing vital engineering calculations.

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc holds 11.32% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. for 1.85 million shares. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. owns 94,513 shares or 11.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tensile Capital Management Llc has 8.73% invested in the company for 675,228 shares. The New York-based Valinor Management L.P. has invested 5.69% in the stock. 40 North Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 590,000 shares.

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 37.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.24 per share. PTC’s profit will be $37.97 million for 49.64 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.