$-0.13 EPS Expected for Hydrogenics (HYG); Mirae Asset Global Investments Raised Its Nucor (NUE) Position

Mirae Asset Global Investments increased Nucor Corp (NUE) stake by 20.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mirae Asset Global Investments acquired 15,317 shares as Nucor Corp (NUE)’s stock declined 2.63%. The Mirae Asset Global Investments holds 89,533 shares with $4.93M value, up from 74,216 last quarter. Nucor Corp now has $15.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $49.91. About 697,537 shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 17/04/2018 – NUCOR EVP JIM DARSEY TO RETIRE; CRAIG FELDMAN TO BE PROMOTED; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 11/05/2018 – Nucor: Galvanizing Line to Be Operational in 1st Half of 2021; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Steel Mills Segment Earnings Improved Vs 4Q; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – BELIEVE BROAD-BASED TARIFFS WITH FEW EXCEPTIONS ARE NEEDED TO ADDRESS VOLUME OF “UNFAIRLY TRADED IMPORTS AND TRANSSHIPPING “; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR’S END MARKETS THAT ARE PARTICULARLY IMPORTANT TO CO ARE ESPECIALLY STRONG IN 2018, INCLUDING ENERGY, MOST OF CONSTRUCTION MARKETS AND HEAVY EQUIPMENT; 05/03/2018 – Cramer also hears the latest from CEOs of Nucor and Domino’s Pizza; 20/04/2018 – mCig’s Subsidiary, Grow Contractors Inc., Announces it has Secured an Exclusive Management Contract in Sacramento, CA, Paving the Way to an Expanded Presence in the State; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO SAYS EXTENSION PROBABLY WILL SPUR STEEL IMPORT SURGE; 16/04/2018 – Nucor Corp expected to post earnings of $1.08 a share – Earnings Preview

Analysts expect Hydrogenics Corporation (TSE:HYG) to report $-0.13 EPS on November, 1.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 55.17% from last quarter’s $-0.29 EPS. After having $-0.33 EPS previously, Hydrogenics Corporation’s analysts see -60.61% EPS growth. It closed at $19.59 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hydrogenics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and makes hydrogen generation products based on water electrolysis technology; and fuel cell products based on proton exchange membrane technology. The company has market cap of $379.52 million. It operates in two divisions, OnSite Generation and Power Systems. It currently has negative earnings. The OnSite Generation segment develops products for industrial gas, hydrogen fueling, and renewable energy storage markets.

Among 3 analysts covering Nucor (NYSE:NUE), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Nucor has $6600 highest and $5000 lowest target. $56.33’s average target is 12.86% above currents $49.91 stock price. Nucor had 7 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, August 27. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 4 by Goldman Sachs. Bank of America downgraded Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) on Friday, May 31 to “Underperform” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, June 17 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, May 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 62 investors sold NUE shares while 227 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 228.71 million shares or 0.60% more from 227.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Natl Bank reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Roanoke Asset Mngmt New York accumulated 30,236 shares or 0.75% of the stock. 3,843 were accumulated by Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability Company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Aviva Public Limited Co reported 112,977 shares. Moreover, Grp One Trading LP has 0% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). 305,363 are owned by Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation Pa. Northeast Fin Consultants Inc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Everence Capital Mgmt holds 0.08% or 8,860 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys, California-based fund reported 499,299 shares. Moreover, Hilton Capital Management Lc has 0% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 400 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Inc (Ca) holds 513 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability reported 259,304 shares stake. Pnc Service Group Inc has invested 0% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Grace White Inc reported 1.78% stake.