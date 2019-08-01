$0.13 EPS Expected for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA); KERR MINES COMMON SHARES CANADA (KERMF) Shorts Increased By 90.17%

Analysts expect Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) to report $0.13 EPS on August, 6 before the open.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 7.14% from last quarter’s $0.14 EPS. AQUA’s profit would be $14.85M giving it 27.35 P/E if the $0.13 EPS is correct. After having $0.10 EPS previously, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.’s analysts see 30.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.22. About 679,350 shares traded or 56.30% up from the average. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) has declined 32.12% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AQUA News: 14/03/2018 – Evoqua Water Technologies Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering; 11/04/2018 – Evoqua and Giotto Enter Agreement for Distribution of Evoqua’s Memcor® UF & MBR Membrane Products; 08/05/2018 – Evoqua Water Technologies 2Q Rev $333.7M; 12/03/2018 – Evoqua Acquires Pacific Ozone Technology, Inc. To Expand Industrial Disinfection Treatment Solutions; 21/04/2018 – DJ Evoqua Water Technologies Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AQUA); 12/03/2018 – EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 14/03/2018 – Evoqua Water Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES – ACQUIRED PRIVATELY HELD PACIFIC OZONE TECHNOLOGY INC; 09/03/2018 – Evoqua Announces Finalists For Inaugural Evoqua Water Sustainability Award; 21/05/2018 – Kennebunkport and Wells Water District to Remove PFAS with Evoqua’s Granular Activated Carbon (GAC) System

KERR MINES INC COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:KERMF) had an increase of 90.17% in short interest. KERMF’s SI was 121,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 90.17% from 64,100 shares previously. With 112,900 avg volume, 1 days are for KERR MINES INC COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:KERMF)’s short sellers to cover KERMF’s short positions. It closed at $0.17 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. The company has market cap of $1.62 billion. It operates through three divisions: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. It currently has negative earnings. The Industrial segment provides capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

Kerr Mines Inc. operates as a gold exploration and development firm in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $46.84 million. The Company’s flagship property is the Copperstone gold mine, which encompasses approximately 35.7 square kilometers of mineral rights in La Paz County, Arizona. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Armistice Resources Corp. and changed its name to Kerr Mines Inc. in January 2014.