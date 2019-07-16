$0.13 EPS Expected for EVO Payments, Inc. (EVOP); Brandywine Global Investment Management Decreased Its Mednax (MD) Holding

Analysts expect EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) to report $0.13 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.49 EPS change or 136.11% from last quarter’s $-0.36 EPS. EVOP’s profit would be $10.65 million giving it 56.52 P/E if the $0.13 EPS is correct. After having $0.08 EPS previously, EVO Payments, Inc.’s analysts see 62.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $29.39. About 148,872 shares traded. EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) has 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased Mednax Inc (MD) stake by 99.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 248,022 shares as Mednax Inc (MD)’s stock declined 18.88%. The Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc holds 87 shares with $3,000 value, down from 248,109 last quarter. Mednax Inc now has $2.07 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.81% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $23.89. About 1.01M shares traded or 0.48% up from the average. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 38.77% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 08/03/2018 – Former HHS Secretary Donna Shalala Steps Down From Mednax Board in Connection With Bid for U.S. House Seat in Florida; 07/05/2018 – Atrium Health Amends Countersuit to Mednax Due to Continued False Fear-based Ad Campaign; 27/03/2018 – MEDNAX Announces Expansion of Radiology Practices; 30/04/2018 – Mednax 1Q Net $63.4M; 02/04/2018 – MEDNAX REPORTS PURCHASE OF PEDIATRIC UROLOGY PRACTICE IN SOUTH; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF CHILDREN’S EYE CARE, LLC, A PRIVATE PEDIATRIC OPHTHALMOLOGY PRACTICE; 30/04/2018 – Mednax 1Q EPS 68c; 26/04/2018 – KYNIKOS’S JIM CHANOS SAYS HAVE BEEN SHORT ON ENVISION SINCE THE MIDDLE OF LAST YEAR AND ON MEDNAX SINCE THIS YEAR – CNBC; 10/04/2018 – MedData’s New Patient Financial Platform Solves lnefficient, Costly Revenue Cycle Challenges; 26/04/2018 – Mednax Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

EVO Payments, Inc. operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 525,000 merchants. The company has market cap of $2.41 billion. The firm processes approximately 900 million transactions in North America and approximately 1.7 billion transactions in Europe. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC) stake by 43,979 shares to 657,584 valued at $7.79M in 2019Q1. It also upped Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB) stake by 20,063 shares and now owns 688,133 shares. Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) was raised too.

