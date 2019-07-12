$-0.13 EPS Expected for EP Energy (EPEG); Evercore Wealth Management Has Increased By $360,840 Its Norfolk Southern (NSC) Holding

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) stake by 42.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Evercore Wealth Management Llc acquired 1,940 shares as Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)’s stock rose 10.97%. The Evercore Wealth Management Llc holds 6,509 shares with $1.22M value, up from 4,569 last quarter. Norfolk Southern Corp now has $55.21B valuation. The stock increased 1.34% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $204.2. About 456,051 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN; 10/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $155; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders; 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Remaining Neutral Toward TRC’s Offer; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern recognizes 52 chemical customers for safe rail-shipping practices

Analysts expect EP Energy Corporation (OTCMKTS:EPEG) to report $-0.13 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 1,200.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. After having $-0.15 EPS previously, EP Energy Corporation’s analysts see -13.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.0031 during the last trading session, reaching $0.163. About 226,621 shares traded. EP Energy Corporation (OTCMKTS:EPEG) has 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent EP Energy Corporation (OTCMKTS:EPEG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EP Energy Corporation 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on March 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Durig Fixed Income: Over 16% YTM With EP Energy, Bonds Mature September 2022 – Seeking Alpha” published on February 02, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “EP Energy Comeback: Production Improvements And Debt Monster Separation – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2016. More interesting news about EP Energy Corporation (OTCMKTS:EPEG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Forget Chesapeake Energy – EP Energy Has An Apollo Joint Venture And Leverage To Magnify Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EP Energy: Equity Dilution May Be Difficult To Avoid – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 30, 2016.

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $41.71 million. The Company’s assets are located primarily in three areas, such as the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; Northeastern Utah in the Uinta basin; and the Permian basin in West Texas. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2018, EP Energy Corporation had proved reserves of 324.5 million barrels of oil equivalent; and had average net daily production of 80,654 barrel of oil equivalent per day.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Second Quarter Headwinds Temper Expectations For Rail – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Here’s Why Norfolk Southern’s Coal Freight Revenues Could Decline In The Near Term – Forbes” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “May U.S. Rail Employment Levels Dropped. Will They Keep Falling? – Benzinga” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $952,214 activity. Wheeler Michael Joseph sold $858,097 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) on Tuesday, February 12. $94,117 worth of stock was sold by Zampi Jason Andrew on Thursday, February 14.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc decreased Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) stake by 9,004 shares to 21,550 valued at $781,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wisdomtree Tr (DLN) stake by 26,139 shares and now owns 301,647 shares. Smith A O Corp (NYSE:AOS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Davenport Llc has 0.23% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 96,921 shares. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Limited Liability Com has 7,485 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Atlantic Union Fincl Bank owns 2,018 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.22% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Acropolis Invest Management Ltd Liability owns 5,062 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 61,227 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. 1,087 are owned by Private Ocean Limited Liability Com. Crawford Inv Counsel reported 6,762 shares. Centurylink Investment Mngmt Co stated it has 9,434 shares. Trust Communications Of Toledo Na Oh holds 1.5% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 31,384 shares. Contravisory has 304 shares. Roberts Glore Il invested 1.13% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Lee Danner & Bass Incorporated accumulated 2,363 shares. Millennium Limited Com owns 664,640 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc owns 2,857 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Norfolk Southern had 15 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25. The stock of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, April 4. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of NSC in report on Tuesday, February 12 with “Underweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 13. Barclays Capital maintained Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) rating on Thursday, April 25. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $21000 target. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold” on Friday, January 25. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of NSC in report on Wednesday, June 12 with “Hold” rating.