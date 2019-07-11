$0.13 EPS Expected for Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (TACO); METAWATER CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (MTWTF) Shorts Decreased By 1.45%

METAWATER CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:MTWTF) had a decrease of 1.45% in short interest. MTWTF’s SI was 6,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.45% from 6,900 shares previously. It closed at $30.05 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) to report $0.13 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 7.14% from last quarter's $0.14 EPS. TACO's profit would be $4.78M giving it 24.79 P/E if the $0.13 EPS is correct. After having $0.04 EPS previously, Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.'s analysts see 225.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.89. About 100,219 shares traded. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) has declined 0.09% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.52% the S&P500.

METAWATER Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells devices and electrical equipment for the water environment field in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $783.15 million. The firm designs, makes, installs, and services and maintains machines and equipment to provide filtration in a water treatment plant and treat sludge generated in the foregoing process; electric equipment, such as power receiving and transformation equipment, instrumentation, and monitoring and control equipment for operating the water treatment plants; and machines and equipment, such as air diffusion systems, sludge dehydrators, sludge incinerators, and high-speed rainwater treatment systems. It currently has negative earnings. It also engages in the energy-related technologies in the water environment areas, such as gasification and fuel generation systems for wastewater sludge, etc.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company has market cap of $473.65 million. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. It has a 28.45 P/E ratio. As of July 27, 2017, it operated 550 restaurants in 15 states.