$-0.13 EPS Expected for Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (CKPT); Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (BKK) Sentiment Is 0.5

Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (BKK) investors sentiment decreased to 0.5 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.03, from 0.53 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 7 institutional investors increased or opened new holdings, while 14 trimmed and sold stakes in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust. The institutional investors in our database now own: 1.14 million shares, down from 1.15 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 10 Increased: 2 New Position: 5.

Analysts expect Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) to report $-0.13 EPS on November, 1.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 59.38% from last quarter’s $-0.32 EPS. After having $-0.15 EPS previously, Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see -13.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.15. About 50,943 shares traded. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) has declined 8.04% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.04% the S&P500. Some Historical CKPT News: 21/03/2018 – Checkpoint Phase 1 Clinical Trial of CK-301, a Fully Human anti-PD-L1 Antibody, in Selected Recurrent or Metastatic Cancers; 21/03/2018 – CHECKPOINT THERAPEUTICS INITIATES DOSE EXPANSION PORTION OF PHASE 1 TRIAL OF ANTI-PD-L1 ANTIBODY CK-301; 23/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Announces Collaboration with Checkpoint Therapeutics for Semi-Mechanistic Pharmacokinetic and Pharmacodyna; 23/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Announces Collaboration with Checkpoint Therapeutics for Semi-Mechanistic Pharmacokinetic and Pharmacodynamic Modeling in Immuno-Oncology; 07/03/2018 Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 18/04/2018 – Checkpoint Therapeutics Reports Preclinical Data on BET Inhibitor CK-103 at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 10/05/2018 – Checkpoint Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 35c; 18/04/2018 – Checkpoint Therapeutics Reports Preclinical Data on BET Inhibitor CK-103 at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual; 08/03/2018 – CHECKPOINT THERAPEUTICS: OFFERING PRICED AT $4.35/SHR; 15/03/2018 – CHECKPOINT THERAPEUTICS INC – AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, CHECKPOINT’S CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS TOTALED $19.2 MLN

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company has market cap of $85.54 million. The company's products include CK-301 in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer ; and CK-101 in the Phase 1 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutation-positive NSCLC. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s pipeline consists of glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co Mi Adv holds 0.45% of its portfolio in BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust for 68,100 shares. Roundview Capital Llc owns 58,660 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Smith Moore & Co. has 0.07% invested in the company for 21,052 shares. The New York-based Edge Wealth Management Llc has invested 0.05% in the stock. Ledyard National Bank, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 26,200 shares.

