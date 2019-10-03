$0.13 EPS Expected for Camtek Ltd. (CAMT); Arosa Capital Management LP Lowered By $11.08 Million Its Marathon Pete (MPC) Position

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) stake by 67.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 201,371 shares as Marathon Pete Corp (MPC)’s stock declined 5.94%. The Arosa Capital Management Lp holds 98,629 shares with $5.51 million value, down from 300,000 last quarter. Marathon Pete Corp now has $38.71 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $58.8. About 690,016 shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 24/05/2018 – YIELD ON BENCHMARK 2026 ISSUE ZAR186= STEADY AT 8.465 PCT AFTER CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR BEGINS READING MPC STATEMENT; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – RESULT OF OFFERING; 08/05/2018 – Marathon restarting Texas City, Texas refinery after outage; 05/04/2018 – CORRECT: 1 MEMBER OF 6-MEMBER MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF RATE HIKE; 07/03/2018 – GLAPINSKI: THERE ARE STILL HAWKS IN POLISH MPC; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES EXITED MPC, LOW, GOOGL, MDT, ANDV IN; 17/04/2018 – Praxair Begins Supplying Hydrogen to Marathon Petroleum’s Louisiana Refinery; 29/04/2018 – Marathon Purchase of Andeavor to Be Announced Monday; 30/04/2018 – Headquarters of Combined Marathon Petroleum-Andeavor to be located in Findlay, Ohio; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. names Kristina A. Kazarian vice president of Investor Relations

Analysts expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) to report $0.13 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 7.14% from last quarter's $0.14 EPS. CAMT's profit would be $5.01M giving it 18.25 P/E if the $0.13 EPS is correct. After having $0.16 EPS previously, Camtek Ltd.'s analysts see -18.75% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.49. About 15,600 shares traded. Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) has risen 16.35% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.35% the S&P500.

Camtek Ltd. provides metrology and inspection equipment, and software solutions for the advanced packaging, memory, CMOS image sensors, MEMS, RF, and other divisions in the semiconductors industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $365.58 million. The firm offers automated optical inspection and metrology systems that optically inspect and measure various types of electronic product components for defects caused during the manufacturing process, as well as to enhance production processes and yields for manufacturers in the semiconductor industry. It has a 14.8 P/E ratio.

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Technology Sector Update for 02/11/2019: SPI,AAPL,CAMT,RGSE – Nasdaq" on February 11, 2019

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Should You Be Tempted To Sell Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance" on September 20, 2019

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity. 12,500 shares valued at $601,750 were bought by ROHR JAMES E on Tuesday, June 11.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 EPS, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 9.48 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Marathon Petroleum has $9000 highest and $6200 lowest target. $70.57’s average target is 20.02% above currents $58.8 stock price. Marathon Petroleum had 18 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, May 10 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, September 25. On Thursday, May 9 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, May 17 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Raymond James. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $6200 target in Tuesday, September 10 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MPC in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $85 target in Wednesday, April 10 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, April 15. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by RBC Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisor Lc holds 0.14% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 21,077 shares. Tpg Gru Holdings (Sbs) reported 3% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Carderock Capital Management holds 0.87% or 41,462 shares. Invesco stated it has 6.71 million shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 12,370 shares. The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Comml Bank has invested 0.12% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Griffin Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.02% or 2,172 shares. Td Asset Management Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Llc owns 4,118 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Markston Ltd Liability holds 0.71% or 109,706 shares. Goodwin Daniel L has 42,400 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Comm has 0.24% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). United Fin Advisers Ltd Co has 49,517 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Grimes has 3,950 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 10,716 were accumulated by Meeder Asset.

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased Sunrun Inc stake by 300,000 shares to 500,000 valued at $9.38M in 2019Q2. It also upped Diamond Offhsore Drilling In (Call) (NYSE:DO) stake by 450,000 shares and now owns 750,000 shares. Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) was raised too.