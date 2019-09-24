$0.13 EPS Expected for Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. (BAYK); Vista Outdoor (VSTO) SI Increased By 0.43%

Analysts expect Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BAYK) to report $0.13 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 62.50% from last quarter’s $0.08 EPS. BAYK’s profit would be $1.73 million giving it 15.81 P/E if the $0.13 EPS is correct. It closed at $8.22 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) had an increase of 0.43% in short interest. VSTO’s SI was 3.13M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.43% from 3.12 million shares previously. With 505,900 avg volume, 6 days are for Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO)’s short sellers to cover VSTO’s short positions. The SI to Vista Outdoor Inc’s float is 5.55%. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.39. About 33,574 shares traded. Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) has declined 54.89% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.89% the S&P500. Some Historical VSTO News: 01/05/2018 – VISTA OUTDOOR PLANS TO BEGIN PORTFOLIO RESHAPING IMMEDIATELY; 29/03/2018 – VISTA OUTDOOR NAMES MIGUEL “MICK” LOPEZ AS CFO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Vista Outdoor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VSTO); 29/03/2018 – New Jersey sells last remaining holding of semi- and automatic gunmaker; 09/03/2018 Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Buys New 2.3% Position in Vista Outdoor; 29/03/2018 – New Jersey’s pension sold remaining stake of weapons maker Vista Outdoor as scrutiny on gunmakers intensifies; 01/05/2018 – VSTO TO FOCUS ON HYDRATION BOTTLES, OUTDOOR COOKING PRODUCTS; 01/05/2018 – VISTA OUTDOOR REPORTS STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION PLAN; 01/05/2018 – Vista Outdoors Sees FY19 EPS 10c-EPS 30c

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Bank of Lancaster that provides various banking services and products to businesses, professionals, and clients in Virginia. The company has market cap of $109.59 million. The firm accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 21.35 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products include commercial and industrial loans, such as small business loans, asset based loans, and other secured and unsecured loans and lines of credit; residential and commercial mortgages; home equity loans; consumer installment loans; and consumer loans comprising automobile and boat financing, home improvement loans, and unsecured personal loans.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $7,950 activity. Gavant Judy Carol also bought $3,985 worth of Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BAYK) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.00, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 1 investors sold Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 1.39 million shares or 4.78% less from 1.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Maltese Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.55% invested in Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BAYK). Heritage Wealth Advsr reported 0% stake. Kennedy Capital Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BAYK). Banc Funds Company Limited Liability Company holds 0.28% in Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BAYK) or 465,196 shares.