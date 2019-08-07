$0.13 EPS Expected for Barrick Gold (ABX); Shorts at RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES (RSLS) Raised By 112.12%

RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC (OTCMKTS:RSLS) had an increase of 112.12% in short interest. RSLS’s SI was 35,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 112.12% from 16,500 shares previously. With 355,500 avg volume, 0 days are for RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC (OTCMKTS:RSLS)’s short sellers to cover RSLS’s short positions. It closed at $0.08 lastly. It is down 99.95% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 99.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RSLS News: 24/04/2018 – RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES SAYS SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL BE REDUCED FROM 6 TO 5 MEMBERS AT EFFECTIVE TIME OF GRIFFIN’S RETIREMENT – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – ReShape Lifesciences Continues Expansion in Middle East with Approval of ReShape Balloon in Saudi Arabia; 16/03/2018 – ReShape vBloc to be Featured at the Bariatric Metabolic Surgery Standardization World Consensus Meeting; 18/04/2018 – Forty Surgeons Trained on ReShape Balloon at Hands-On Course During SAGES 2018; 03/04/2018 – RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC – APPROVAL OF COMPANY’S RESHAPE BALLOON™ BY KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA SAUDI FOOD AND DRUG AUTHORITY; 07/03/2018 ReShape Lifesciences Announces Agreement with Academy Medical to Provide ReShape Balloon and ReShape vBloc to Department of Defense Facilities; 02/04/2018 – ReShape Lifesciences Announces $6 Million Registered Direct Offering; 24/04/2018 – RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC – HAS SIGNED A DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH YOUSUF MAHMOOD HUSAIN CO W.L.L. OF BAHRAIN; 03/04/2018 – RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC – CONGRUENT WITH THE APPROVAL, COMPANY RECEIVED AN INITIAL STOCKING ORDER FROM DAR AL ZAHRAWI MEDICAL CO LLC, KSA; 24/04/2018 – ReShape Lifesciences Continues to Grow Presence in Middle East with Distribution in Bahrain

Analysts expect Barrick Gold Corporation (TSE:ABX) to report $0.13 EPS on August, 12 before the open.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 44.44% from last quarter’s $0.09 EPS. T_ABX’s profit would be $227.76M giving it 44.85 P/E if the $0.13 EPS is correct. After having $0.15 EPS previously, Barrick Gold Corporation’s analysts see -13.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.43% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $23.32. About 6.18 million shares traded or 30.00% up from the average. Barrick Gold Corporation (TSE:ABX) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ABX News: 09/05/2018 – Barrick Gold Will Own Approximately 19.9% of the Outstanding Common Shrs of Midas Gold; 23/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Barrick Gold cuts 2017 compensation for top two executives; 23/04/2018 – Barrick Gold 1Q Avg Realized Gold Price $1,332 Per Ounce; 14/05/2018 – Barrick, Glencore Expect New Nickel License Amid Tanzania Mining Law Tensions; 23/04/2018 – BARRICK REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FULL-YEAR COPPER PRODUCTION; 14/03/2018 – BARRICK REPORTS NOMINATION OF PATRICIA A. HATTER AS INDEPENDENT; 14/05/2018 – Barrick Gold Expects Conversion to Cut Pueblo Viejo Mine’s Avg Cost of Sales, Sustaining Costs by $54/Ounce Over Mine Lif; 17/05/2018 – Tanzania Reviewing Glencore, Barrick Request for Nickel Permit; 13/05/2018 – GLENCORE, BARRICK HELD PRODUCTIVE TALKS ON KABANGA PROJECT; 11/04/2018 – Barrick Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ReShape up 93% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Reshape Lifesciences executes 1:140 reverse split; announces VA contract; shares up 23% premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on November 08, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “ReShape Lifesciences announces $2M convertible note financing – Seeking Alpha” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ReShape Lifesciences: It Can (And Will) Get Much Worse Than This! – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EnteroMedics: A High Risk Short Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 14, 2017.

EnteroMedics Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. The company has market cap of $884,416. The Company’s proprietary neuroblocking technology, vBloc Therapy is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve using electrical impulses. It currently has negative earnings. The firm develops the vBloc System, which is used to limit the expansion of the stomach, control hunger sensations between meals, reduce the frequency and intensity of stomach contractions, and produce a feeling of early and prolonged fullness.

More notable recent Barrick Gold Corporation (TSE:ABX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Court Decision Allows Continued Mining At Porgera Toronto Stock Exchange:ABX – GlobeNewswire” on August 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Barrick Reports Preliminary Second Quarter Production Results Toronto Stock Exchange:ABX – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Further Update Concerning Acacia Mining plc (â€œAcaciaâ€) Toronto Stock Exchange:ABX – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Barrick Gold Corporation (TSE:ABX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Barrick Looks To The Future In CÃ´te D’Ivoire – GlobeNewswire” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Barrick Announces Reko Diq Arbitration Award Toronto Stock Exchange:ABX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Barrick Gold had 4 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, February 15. The stock has “Hold” rating by GMP Securities on Tuesday, February 26. Desjardins Securities upgraded Barrick Gold Corporation (TSE:ABX) on Wednesday, March 13 to “Buy” rating.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States, Canada, Australia, Argentina, Chile, Peru, the Dominican Republic, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, Zambia, and Saudi Arabia. The company has market cap of $40.86 billion. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and nickel deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The company's principal properties include Cortez, Goldstrike, Pueblo Viejo, Lagunas Norte, and Veladero.