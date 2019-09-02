$0.13 EPS Expected for Aritzia Inc. (ATZ); Napco Has 0.97 Sentiment

Analysts expect Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) to report $0.13 EPS on October, 3.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 7.14% from last quarter’s $0.14 EPS. T_ATZ’s profit would be $13.95 million giving it 32.62 P/E if the $0.13 EPS is correct. After having $0.14 EPS previously, Aritzia Inc.’s analysts see -7.14% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.96. About 161,943 shares traded. Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Napco Inc (NTG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.01, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 35 institutional investors opened new and increased equity positions, while 36 trimmed and sold equity positions in Napco Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 13.64 million shares, down from 15.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Napco Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 24 Increased: 27 New Position: 8.

Aritzia Inc. operates as a design house and fashion retailer of womenÂ’s apparel and accessories. The company has market cap of $1.82 billion. It creates and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, outerwear, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, rompers and jumpsuits, intimates, and active wear; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, IPhone cases, and gloves. It has a 24.19 P/E ratio. The firm sells apparel and accessories under the Aritzia banner.

Among 2 analysts covering Aritzia (TSE:ATZ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Aritzia has $23 highest and $23 lowest target. $23’s average target is 35.61% above currents $16.96 stock price. Aritzia had 9 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. IBC maintained it with “Buy” rating and $23 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) rating on Thursday, March 21. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $23 target.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The company has market cap of $747.76 million. It invests in public equity markets. It currently has negative earnings. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.