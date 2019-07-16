$0.13 EPS Expected for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN); Sunoco (SUN)’s Sentiment Is 1

Analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) to report $0.13 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 18.18% from last quarter’s $0.11 EPS. AQN’s profit would be $63.98M giving it 23.85 P/E if the $0.13 EPS is correct. After having $0.19 EPS previously, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s analysts see -31.58% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.4. About 228,559 shares traded. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) has risen 17.55% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AQN News: 09/03/2018 – Algonquin Power Buys 25% Equity Interest in Atlantica Yield for About $608; 10/05/2018 – Algonquin Power 1Q EPS 4c; 09/03/2018 – ATLANTICA YIELD ALGONQUIN COMPLETES PURCHASE OF 25% INTEREST IN; 17/04/2018 – ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP – DEAL FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF APPROXIMATELY US$345 MLN; 17/04/2018 – ABENGOA ABG.MC SAYS REACHED AGREEMENT WITH ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP. FOR SALE OF REMAINING 16.47% OF SHARE CAPITAL OF ATLANTICA YIELD; 17/04/2018 – ALGONQUIN POWER AGREES TO BUY ADDED 16.5% OF ATLANTICA; 10/05/2018 – ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP – QTRLY REVENUE OF $494.8 MLN, A YEAR-OVER-YEAR INCREASE OF 17 PCT; 09/03/2018 – Algonquin Power Sees Atlantica Dividends Accretive to APUC’s Earnings and Cash Flow Per Shr; 10/05/2018 – Algonquin Power Raises Quarterly Dividend to 12.82c Vs. 11.65c; 07/03/2018 – ATLANTICA YIELD PLC – HAVE AGREED TO DISCUSS PERIODICALLY WITH ALGONQUIN POSSIBILITY OF DROPPING DOWN CERTAIN ASSETS INTO ATLANTICA

Sunoco Inc (SUN) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.17, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 38 active investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 38 sold and trimmed stakes in Sunoco Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 27.65 million shares, up from 27.34 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Sunoco Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 21 Increased: 20 New Position: 18.

Analysts await Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.64 EPS, down 28.89% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.9 per share. SUN’s profit will be $52.96 million for 12.98 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Sunoco LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% EPS growth.

Adams Asset Advisors Llc holds 0.97% of its portfolio in Sunoco LP for 233,391 shares. Spirit Of America Management Corp Ny owns 209,429 shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cadence Capital Management Llc has 0.55% invested in the company for 195,890 shares. The Illinois-based Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co has invested 0.35% in the stock. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia, a Iowa-based fund reported 7,000 shares.

The stock increased 1.71% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $33.22. About 412,530 shares traded or 85.17% up from the average. Sunoco LP (SUN) has risen 12.09% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.66% the S&P500. Some Historical SUN News: 09/05/2018 – Sunoco 1Q Rev $3.7B; 26/04/2018 – Sunoco LP Maintains Quarterly Distribution; 09/05/2018 – ENERGY TRANSFER EQUITY LP ETE.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.31; 03/04/2018 – SUNOCO LP – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $40 MLN PLUS WORKING CAPITAL ADJUSTMENTS; 03/05/2018 – Pennsylvania regulators allow ETP Mariner East 1 liquids pipe to restart; 09/05/2018 – Sunoco 1Q Loss/Shr $3.74; 07/03/2018 SUN: BREAKING! Pa. Public Utility Commission seeks emergency suspension of Sunoco Pipeline’s Mariner East 1. This is the existing pipeline that is already carrying gases to Marcus Hook. – ! $SUN; 09/05/2018 – SUNOCO 1Q LOSS PER UNIT $3.74; 03/04/2018 – SUNOCO LP – DEAL EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL 2018; 03/04/2018 – SUNOCO LP REPORTS PACT TO BUY WHOLESALE FUEL FOR ABOUT $40M

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution and retail sale of motor fuels primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.75 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Wholesale and Retail. It has a 19.69 P/E ratio. It serves convenience stores and consignment locations, contracted independent convenience store operators, and other commercial customers.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of utility assets in North America. The company has market cap of $6.10 billion. The firm generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities. It has a 28.84 P/E ratio. It owns or has interests in hydroelectric facilities with a combined generating capacity of approximately 120 megawatts ; wind powered generating facilities with a combined generating capacity of 1,050 MW; and solar energy facilities with a combined generating capacity of 40 MW, as well as interests in thermal energy facilities with a combined generating capacity of 335 MW.