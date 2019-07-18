$0.13 EPS Expected for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN); Shorts at Workplace Equality Portfolio Etf (NYSEARCA:EQLT) Raised By 300%

Workplace Equality Portfolio Etf (NYSEARCA:EQLT) had an increase of 300% in short interest. EQLT’s SI was 800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 300% from 200 shares previously. With 800 avg volume, 1 days are for Workplace Equality Portfolio Etf (NYSEARCA:EQLT)’s short sellers to cover EQLT’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $37. About 653 shares traded. Workplace Equality Portfolio (NYSEARCA:EQLT) has 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) to report $0.13 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 18.18% from last quarter’s $0.11 EPS. AQN’s profit would be $63.97 million giving it 24.25 P/E if the $0.13 EPS is correct. After having $0.19 EPS previously, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s analysts see -31.58% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.61. About 106,104 shares traded. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) has risen 17.55% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AQN News: 17/04/2018 – Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Agrees To Acquire Additional 16.5% Of Atlantica And Announces Equity Financing; 17/04/2018 – ALGONQUIN POWER AGREES TO BUY ADDED 16.5% ATLANTICA FOR $345M; 09/03/2018 – ALGONQUIN SEES ATLANTICA DIVS BOOSTING EARNINGS, CASH FLOW/SHR; 17/04/2018 – ABENGOA ABG.MC SAYS REACHED AGREEMENT WITH ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP. FOR SALE OF REMAINING 16.47% OF SHARE CAPITAL OF ATLANTICA YIELD; 10/05/2018 – ALGONQUIN POWER 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.32, EST. C$0.24; 05/03/2018 ABENGOA, ALGONQUIN WORKING TO CLOSE ATLANTICA STAKE SALE SOON; 17/04/2018 – ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP – DEAL FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF APPROXIMATELY US$345 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Algonquin Power: Gross Proceeds of About C$445M; 24/04/2018 – Algonquin Power & Utilities Closes Equity Financing; 09/03/2018 – Algonquin Power Completes Formation of AAGES Joint Venture and Purchase of 25% Interest in Atlantica Yield Plc

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of utility assets in North America. The company has market cap of $6.21 billion. The firm generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities. It has a 29.34 P/E ratio. It owns or has interests in hydroelectric facilities with a combined generating capacity of approximately 120 megawatts ; wind powered generating facilities with a combined generating capacity of 1,050 MW; and solar energy facilities with a combined generating capacity of 40 MW, as well as interests in thermal energy facilities with a combined generating capacity of 335 MW.

