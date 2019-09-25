$0.12 EPS Expected for WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX); Ashmore Group Plc Cut Its Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Stake

Analysts expect WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) to report $0.12 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 71.43% from last quarter’s $0.07 EPS. WPX’s profit would be $49.95M giving it 21.92 P/E if the $0.12 EPS is correct. After having $0.09 EPS previously, WPX Energy, Inc.’s analysts see 33.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.52. About 2.72 million shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY CEO SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT RISE OF ELECTRIC CAR TO SAP CRUDE DEMAND FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE; 09/05/2018 – WPX Energy Offering $400M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 16/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba3 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $628.4 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2022 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 21/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $18; 13/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) Investors; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Rev $374M

Ashmore Group Plc decreased Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) stake by 75.87% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ashmore Group Plc sold 381,043 shares as Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM)’s stock declined 2.72%. The Ashmore Group Plc holds 121,191 shares with $4.75 million value, down from 502,234 last quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor now has $224.94B valuation. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $44.71. About 3.63 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 01/05/2018 – Cadence Collaborates With TSMC to Advance 5nm and 7nm+ Mobile and HPC Design Innovation; 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 29/04/2018 – China’s $140 billion push to topple Intel, Samsung and TSMC; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY WORTH T$9.4 BLN; 07/03/2018 Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC; 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE ADDED DLTR, SBAC, TSM, TMUS, SQ IN 1Q: 13F; 06/04/2018 – Chinese bitcoin miner eyes IPO, prefers to list outside mainland; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS SAYS FY REVENUE TO GROW 10 PCT VS EARLIER FORECAST OF 10-15 PCT DUE TO SOFTER SMARTPHONE DEMAND AND UNCERTAINTY IN CRYPTO CURRENCY MARKET; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Tsmc’s Rating To Aa3; Outlook Stable

WPX Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.38 billion. The company's principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado. It has a 7.37 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 346 million barrels of oil equivalent.

More notable recent WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “WPX Energy Announces Early Results, Early Settlement and Upsize of Cash Tender Offers – Business Wire” on September 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “WPX Energy Announces Public Offering of Senior Notes – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why U.S. Oil Stocks Are Going Ballistic Today – The Motley Fool” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “WPX Energy Commences Tender Offers for Senior Notes due 2022 and 2023 – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Delivering Alpha 2019: What You Need To Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. WPX Energy has $17 highest and $1400 lowest target. $15.50’s average target is 47.34% above currents $10.52 stock price. WPX Energy had 8 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, September 23. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, August 30 with “Overweight”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of WPX in report on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight” rating. Imperial Capital maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $1400 target in Wednesday, August 7 report.