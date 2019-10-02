$0.12 EPS Expected for Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET); 4 Analysts Bullish Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO)

Among 5 analysts covering Rentokil Initial PLC (LON:RTO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Rentokil Initial PLC has GBX 520 highest and GBX 395 lowest target. GBX 455’s average target is 0.46% above currents GBX 452.9 stock price. Rentokil Initial PLC had 18 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by JP Morgan. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, September 6 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 26 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, September 10 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, July 24 with “Hold”. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the shares of RTO in report on Tuesday, August 20 to “Sector Performer” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) rating on Thursday, June 27. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and GBX 410 target. See Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) latest ratings:

10/09/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 420.00 New Target: GBX 460.00 Maintain

06/09/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 400.00 New Target: GBX 520.00 Maintain

20/08/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Performer Old Target: GBX 410.00 New Target: GBX 470.00 Downgrade

01/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 420.00 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 381.00 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 381.00 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 395.00 New Target: GBX 415.00 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 325.00 New Target: GBX 420.00 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 381.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 381.00 Maintain

Analysts expect Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) to report $0.12 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.25 EPS change or 67.57% from last quarter’s $0.37 EPS. VET’s profit would be $18.58M giving it 31.96 P/E if the $0.12 EPS is correct. After having $0.01 EPS previously, Vermilion Energy Inc.’s analysts see 1,100.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.52% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $15.34. About 392,669 shares traded. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 47.76% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy to Acquire Spartan Energy for C$1.4 Billion; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY – ARRANGEMENT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT A NON-COMPLETION FEE OF $40 MLN WILL BE PAYABLE BY VERMILION IN SOME CIRCUMSTANCES; 26/04/2018 – SPARTAN IS AUTHORIZED TO HOLD SPECIAL MTG ON VERMILION DEAL; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY – SPARTAN SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE AN ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND OF $0.41 PER SHARE BASED ON SHARE EXCHANGE RATIO ($2.76 PER VERMILION SHARE); 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC – AS A RESULT OF DEAL,CO REVISING 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF 86,000 TO 90,000 BOE/D; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION SEES DEAL ADDING TO PRODUCTION/FFO, RESERVES; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion to Buy Spartan Energy for C$1.23 Billion (Correct); 27/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy Inc. Reports Voting Results of Election of Directors; 28/05/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF ACQUISITION OF SPARTAN ENERGY CORP. AND CREDIT FACILITY EXTENSION AND INCREASE; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION REVISES ’18 OUTPUT VIEW TO 86K-90K BOE/D VS 75K-77.5K

Among 2 analysts covering Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Vermilion Energy has $3300 highest and $3200 lowest target. $32.50’s average target is 111.86% above currents $15.34 stock price. Vermilion Energy had 8 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the shares of VET in report on Thursday, July 18 to “Sector Perform” rating.

Vermilion Energy Inc. acquires, explores, develops, and produces natural gas and crude oil in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company has market cap of $2.38 billion. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 74% interest in 328,500 net acres of developed land and 89% interest in 500,300 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 358 net producing natural gas wells and 445 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% interest in 208,900 net acres of developed land and 100% interest in 336,600 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, as well as 331 net producing oil wells in France. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also owned 56% interest in 841,500 net acres of land, as well as 37 net producing gas wells in the Netherlands; 25,800 net acres of developed and 1,054,900 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 111 net producing oil wells and 7 net producing natural gas wells in Germany; and 97,200 net acres of land and 9 net producing oil wells in the United States.

More notable recent Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vermilion Energy: A Dividend King – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shares of Vermilion Energy Fell More Than 20% in August – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Crainsdetroit.com published: “Lear promotes company vet to CFO – Crain’s Detroit Business” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 2, 2019 – Benzinga” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces $0.23 CDN Cash Dividend for October 15, 2019 Payment Date – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.24% or GBX 10.4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 452.9. About 1.87 million shares traded. Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.