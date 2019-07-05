$0.12 EPS Expected for TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (TSU); DNB Financial (DNBF) Sentiment Is 1.7

DNB Financial Corp (DNBF) investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.63, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 17 investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 10 sold and decreased their stock positions in DNB Financial Corp. The investment managers in our database now hold: 1.39 million shares, up from 1.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding DNB Financial Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 6 Increased: 11 New Position: 6.

Analysts expect TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) to report $0.12 EPS on July, 19.TSU’s profit would be $58.11 million giving it 31.15 P/E if the $0.12 EPS is correct. After having $0.07 EPS previously, TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A.’s analysts see 71.43% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $14.95. About 1.19M shares traded or 29.31% up from the average. TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 27.87% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TSU News: 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES BRAND USE AGREEMENT WITH TELECOM ITALIA IS VALID UNTIL DECEMBER 2020; 16/03/2018 – MARIO PEREIRA DE ARAUJO, FORMER CHAIRMAN, AS WELL AS BOARD MEMBERS MANOEL HORACIO DA SILVA, ENRICO ZAMPONE, SABRINA VALENZA AND NICOLETTA MONTELLA; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES SA TIMP3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 12 FROM BRL 8.75; RATING REDUCE; 17/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN CARRIER TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES WILL PAY ROYALTIES TO TELECOM ITALIA FOR BRAND USE – FILING; 06/03/2018 BRAZILIAN WIRELESS CARRIER TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS 5-7 PCT GROWTH IN SERVICE REVENUE IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS ABOUT 12 BLN REAIS IN CAPEX IN 2018-2020 PERIOD; 16/03/2018 – TIM board members had expected change at top for months; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS OPERATIONAL EXPENDITURES TO GROW BENEATH INFLATION; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES, TELECOM ITALIA IN TRADEMARK LICENSE PACT; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES WILL PAY TELECOM ITALIA 0.5 PCT OF ITS NET REVENUES FOR BRAND USE – FILING

TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile telecommunication services in Brazil. The company has market cap of $7.24 billion. The firm offers mobile, fixed, and long distance telephony; data transmission; and broadband services. It has a 10.91 P/E ratio. It provides prepaid and postpaid services; and value-added services, including short message services or text messaging, multimedia messaging services, push-mail, video call, WAP downloads, Web browsing, business data solutions, mobile-learning services, wellness services, songs, ringback tones, applications, voicemail, conference calling, chats, and other content.

Among 2 analysts covering Tim Participacoes (NYSE:TSU), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Tim Participacoes had 7 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, June 5.

DNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for DNB First, National Association that provides a range of commercial banking services and products to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company has market cap of $194.34 million. The firm offers deposit products, including time and demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs. It has a 18.18 P/E ratio. It also provides loan products comprising secured and unsecured commercial, real estate, and consumer loans; fixed and variable rate loans; funds for the purchase of business property or ventures, working capital lines, small business administration loans, and lease financing for equipment and for various other purposes; and home equity and home mortgages, as well as term loans for the purchase of consumer goods.

Castine Capital Management Llc holds 2.61% of its portfolio in DNB Financial Corporation for 223,055 shares. Fj Capital Management Llc owns 228,959 shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Philadelphia Trust Co has 0.34% invested in the company for 101,255 shares. The Illinois-based Banc Funds Co Llc has invested 0.1% in the stock. Baldwin Investment Management Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,918 shares.

Analysts await DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 34.04% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.47 per share. DNBF’s profit will be $2.73M for 17.82 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by DNB Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.00% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $44.9. About 8,868 shares traded. DNB Financial Corporation (DNBF) has risen 16.42% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.99% the S&P500.