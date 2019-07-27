$0.12 EPS Expected for Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH); Westchester Capital Management Has Boosted By $6.49 Million Its The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX) Holding

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX) stake by 69.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westchester Capital Management Llc acquired 190,800 shares as The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX)’s stock rose 17.20%. The Westchester Capital Management Llc holds 466,400 shares with $16.31M value, up from 275,600 last quarter. The Blackstone Group L.P. now has $59.02 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.26. About 4.30M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 26.94% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 05/03/2018 – Blackstone-Backed King of Designer Handbag Becomes a Billionaire; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s confirms lndiabulls Real Estate’s B1 ratings and will withdraw all ratings; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone to buy 80 pct in Pune mall for 3.10 bln rupees – Mint; 06/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID TO BEGIN MARKETING 15 U.S. HOTEL PROPERTIES; 27/05/2018 – Investa Office Fund Says Blackstone Offering A$5.25/Unit Cash; 26/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP – CO’S STRATEGIC CAPITAL HOLDINGS FUND ACQUIRED PASSIVE MINORITY STAKE IN PAG, A ASIA-FOCUSED ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT FIRM; 13/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP LP – PRIVATE EQUITY FUNDS MANAGED BY BLACKSTONE HAVE AGREED TO ACQUIRE CENTER FOR AUTISM AND RELATED DISORDERS, LLC; 04/04/2018 – GridLiance Acquires Transmission Assets of the City of Nixa, Missouri; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone 1Q Fee-Related Earnings $333M; 29/03/2018 – PURE INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE TRUST RECEIVES COURT APPROVAL FOR ARRANGEMENT WITH BLACKSTONE

Analysts expect Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) to report $0.12 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.18 EPS. SPWH’s profit would be $5.17M giving it 8.88 P/E if the $0.12 EPS is correct. After having $-0.12 EPS previously, Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -200.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.65% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $4.26. About 177,476 shares traded. Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) has declined 7.59% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SPWH News: 24/05/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse to Increase Borrowing Capacity to $250 Million; 24/05/2018 – CORRECT: SPWH 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 8.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.6C; 16/04/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse to Hold Grand Opening in Walla Walla, Washington; 24/05/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Announces Amendment of Revolving Credit Facility and Refinancing of Term Loan; 24/05/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse Will No Longer Be Subject to Fincl Ratio Covenants in Its Debt Agreements; 16/04/2018 – SPORTSMAN’S WAREHOUSE TO HOLD GRAND OPENING IN WALLA WALLA, WAS; 24/05/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse Sees FY18 Adj EPS 55c-Adj EPS 64c; 24/05/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse Sees FY18 Sales $837.0M-$860.0M; 24/05/2018 – SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS – ON MAY 23, AMENDED EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT TO INCREASE BORROWING CAPACITY TO $250 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse Announces Chief Executive Officer Transition

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $183.60 million. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear. It has a 7.63 P/E ratio. The firm also provides fishing products comprising bait, electronics, fishing rods, flotation items, fly fishing products, lines, lures, reels, tackles, and small boats; and foot wear products consisting of hiking and work boots, socks, sport sandals, technical footwear, trial and casual shoes, and waders.

Among 3 analysts covering Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Blackstone Group had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of BX in report on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, June 5. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 9 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was initiated by Oppenheimer on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”.