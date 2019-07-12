$0.12 EPS Expected for Rosehill Resources Inc. (ROSE); Shorts at Udr (UDR) Raised By 2.87%

Analysts expect Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE) to report $0.12 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.56 EPS change or 127.27% from last quarter’s $-0.44 EPS. ROSE’s profit would be $5.30 million giving it 6.77 P/E if the $0.12 EPS is correct. After having $3.16 EPS previously, Rosehill Resources Inc.’s analysts see -96.20% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.50% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $3.25. About 20,205 shares traded. Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE) has declined 47.33% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ROSE News: 29/03/2018 – ROSEHILL RESOURCES – ON MARCH 28, CO UNIT ENTERED INTO AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE ROSEHILL OPERATING’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 14/05/2018 – Rosehill Resources 1Q Rev $55.8M; 17/04/2018 – Rosehill Resources 4Q Loss/Shr 87c; 10/05/2018 – Rosehill Resources Conference Call Set By Northland for May. 18; 09/04/2018 – Rosehill Resources at Cocktails Hosted By KLR Group Today; 29/03/2018 – ROSEHILL RESOURCES- ROSEHILL OPERATING’S REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT, LETTER OF CREDIT FACILITY RAISED TO UP TO $500 MLN UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT; 29/03/2018 – ROSEHILL RESOURCES INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – ROSEHILL RESOURCES CEO ALAN TOWNSEND TO RETIRE; 02/05/2018 – Alan Townsend Announces Plan to Retire as Pres and CEO of Rosehill Resources Inc; 23/04/2018 – DJ ROSEHILL RESOURCES INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROSEU)

Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR) had an increase of 2.87% in short interest. UDR’s SI was 7.36M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.87% from 7.15 million shares previously. With 1.44 million avg volume, 5 days are for Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR)’s short sellers to cover UDR’s short positions. The SI to Udr Inc’s float is 2.78%. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $46.26. About 1.04M shares traded. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has risen 23.67% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UDR News: 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc Sees 2Q EPS 7c-EPS 9c; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N -SEES FY AFFO PER SHARE $1.76 TO $1.80; 27/03/2018 – UDR BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.3225 FROM $0.31; EST. $0.3225; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N -SEES FY FFO PER SHARE $1.91 TO $1.95; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY FFOA PER COMMON SHARE AND UNIT, DILUTED $0.47; 19/04/2018 – DJ UDR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UDR); 27/03/2018 UDR Announces A 4% Annualized Common Dividend Increase For 2018; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q FFO 7c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS AND SAME-STORE GUIDANCE RANGES; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q Net $81.8M

Rosehill Resources Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company has market cap of $143.66 million. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 20 horizontal and 1 vertical wells in the Permian Basin; and 18 vertical and 21 horizontal wells in the Barnett Shale in the Fort Worth Basin. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also holds working interests in approximately 4,789 net acres in the Delaware Basin properties, as well as 4,468 net acres in the Barnett Shale; and has identified 202 horizontal drilling locations, including 13 locations associated with proved undeveloped reserves.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $1,004 activity. KLINGBEIL JAMES D also bought $1,004 worth of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) shares.

Among 3 analysts covering UDR (NYSE:UDR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. UDR had 5 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Monday, March 11. The firm has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, March 25.

UDR, Inc. is an independent real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $12.92 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 89.13 P/E ratio. It owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily apartment communities.