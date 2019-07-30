$0.12 EPS Expected for Rayonier Inc. (RYN); Watsco Has 1.89 Sentiment

Analysts expect Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to report $0.12 EPS on August, 7 after the close.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 57.14% from last quarter’s $0.28 EPS. RYN’s profit would be $15.56M giving it 60.69 P/E if the $0.12 EPS is correct. After having $0.19 EPS previously, Rayonier Inc.’s analysts see -36.84% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $29.13. About 650,211 shares traded or 42.00% up from the average. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.80% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.23% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q PROFORMA REV. $203.2M; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q Net $40.5M; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Announces 8% Dividend Increase; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER REPORTS 8% DIV BOOST; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c; 11/04/2018 Rayonier Scheduled to Release First Quarter Earnings on May 2; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ’18 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYN); 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q EPS 31c

Watsco Inc (WSO) investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 174 institutional investors increased and started new equity positions, while 92 sold and reduced their holdings in Watsco Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 28.48 million shares, down from 30.04 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Watsco Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 69 Increased: 128 New Position: 46.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. The company has market cap of $3.78 billion. As of September 30, 2017, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. It has a 43.48 P/E ratio. South , U.S.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $161.71. About 163,391 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (WSO) has declined 12.11% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.54% the S&P500.

Watsco, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $6.09 billion. The firm distributes equipment, including residential central air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment and systems; and other specialized equipment. It has a 24.85 P/E ratio. It also distributes various parts comprising replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors, and other component parts; and supplies, such as thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tapes, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Caledonia Investments Plc holds 6.45% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. for 156,978 shares. Underhill Investment Management Llc owns 52,800 shares or 4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Motley Fool Asset Management Llc has 2.31% invested in the company for 139,392 shares. The New York-based Grace & White Inc Ny has invested 1.76% in the stock. Howland Capital Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 136,831 shares.

Analysts await Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.25 earnings per share, up 6.64% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.11 per share. WSO’s profit will be $84.74 million for 17.97 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual earnings per share reported by Watsco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

