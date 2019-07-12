$0.12 EPS Expected for RadNet, Inc. (RDNT); TERANGA GOLD CDA COMMON SHARES (TGCDF) Shorts Down By 27.3%

Analysts expect RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to report $0.12 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 7.69% from last quarter’s $0.13 EPS. RDNT’s profit would be $6.01 million giving it 30.17 P/E if the $0.12 EPS is correct. After having $-0.08 EPS previously, RadNet, Inc.’s analysts see -250.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $14.48. About 182,741 shares traded. RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has risen 1.31% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical RDNT News: 05/04/2018 – RadNet Becomes The Largest Outpatient Imaging Operator In The Greater Fresno, California Area With The Acquisition Of Five Imaging Centers; 21/04/2018 – DJ RadNet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDNT); 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns RadNet Inc. ‘B’ Rtg, Stable Outlook; 08/03/2018 – RadNet 4Q Rev $235.6M; 16/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Sees 2018 Rev $945M-$970M; 09/05/2018 – RADNET INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $140 MLN – $150 MLN; 30/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for RadNet, Molecular Templates, Federated Investors, Kadant, Heartland Financ; 08/03/2018 RadNet 4Q Loss/Shr 15c; 09/05/2018 – RadNet 1Q Rev $231M

TERANGA GOLD CORP CDA COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:TGCDF) had a decrease of 27.3% in short interest. TGCDF’s SI was 49,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 27.3% from 67,400 shares previously. With 40,600 avg volume, 1 days are for TERANGA GOLD CORP CDA COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:TGCDF)’s short sellers to cover TGCDF’s short positions. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.0518 during the last trading session, reaching $3.2399. About 47,500 shares traded or 138.39% up from the average. Teranga Gold Corporation (OTCMKTS:TGCDF) has 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. The company has market cap of $355.93 million. The Company’s flagship project includes Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal. It has a 64.8 P/E ratio. The firm also develops and explores various projects comprising Banfora gold project in Burkina Faso, as well as five exploration properties covering an area of 1,838 square kilometers located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

More notable recent Teranga Gold Corporation (OTCMKTS:TGCDF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Teranga Gold Corporation 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Teranga Gold: The Acquisition Of Massawa Could Be A Game-Changer – Seeking Alpha” published on April 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Teranga Gold’s Conrnerstone Investor Starts Adding Shares Again – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Teranga Gold Corporation (OTCMKTS:TGCDF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Teranga Gold: Record Production Overshadowed By Tax Issues – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Teranga Gold On Track To Post Record Production For 2018 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 15, 2018.

More notable recent RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On RadNet Inc. (RDNT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ICPT, LMT, RDNT – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Delaware Imaging Network Adds Breast Cancer Risk Scores During Annual Screening Mammograms, Paving Way for Personalized Breast Cancer Screening – GlobeNewswire” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (GTHX) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Moab Capital Partnersâ€™ Return, AUM, and Holdings (Part II) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.