$-0.12 EPS Expected for PAR Technology (PAR); 0 Bullish Analysts Covering Owens-Illinois, Inc. (OI)

Among 3 analysts covering Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Owens-Illinois had 8 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Monday, August 5. The stock has “Underweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, August 2. Citigroup maintained Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) on Friday, August 2 with “Neutral” rating. See Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) latest ratings:

05/08/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Neutral New Target: $13.0000 Upgrade

02/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $19.0000 New Target: $14.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

02/08/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Underweight Old Target: $16.0000 New Target: $11.0000 Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Wells Fargo New Target: $20.0000 24.0000

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Bank Of America

03/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Analysts expect PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) to report $-0.12 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 200.00% from last quarter’s $-0.04 EPS. After having $-0.11 EPS previously, PAR Technology Corporation’s analysts see 9.09% EPS growth. The stock decreased 7.24% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $23.2. About 1.11M shares traded or 416.23% up from the average. PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) has risen 42.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.33% the S&P500. Some Historical PAR News: 17/05/2018 – Duck Donuts® Selects PAR Technology’s Cloud-Based Brink POS® Software; 25/04/2018 – PAR Technology Announces New Delivery API Integration with Checkmate and Brink POS® Software; 10/05/2018 – Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Buys 1% Position in PAR Technology; 12/04/2018 – PAR Technology Introduces the EverServ® 600 to Leading Terminal Portfolio; 09/05/2018 – Par Technology 1Q EPS 9c; 02/05/2018 – PAR Technology Corporation Releases Conference Call and Webcast Information for Fiscal 2018 First Quarter Financial Results; 08/03/2018 – PAR Technology Corporation Releases Conference Call and Webcast Information for Fiscal 2017 Fourth Quarter & Year-End Financial Results; 09/05/2018 – Par Technology 1Q Rev $55.7M; 09/05/2018 – Par Technology 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 16/04/2018 – PAR TECHNOLOGY CORP HOLDER VOSS CAPITAL REPORTS 6.9% STAKE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.73, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 4 investors sold PAR Technology Corporation shares while 20 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 5.69 million shares or 1.85% more from 5.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0% or 398,179 shares. Bancorp Of America Corp De owns 2,653 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nantahala Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.42% or 550,299 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 14,386 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal And General Pcl accumulated 1,889 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co accumulated 2,777 shares. Dorsey Wright Assocs accumulated 0% or 603 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 30,335 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) for 1,922 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR). Granite Investment Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 45,948 shares stake. 27,150 were accumulated by Bridgeway Capital Mgmt. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR). 268,011 were accumulated by Bamco. Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt has 0% invested in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) for 26,079 shares.

More notable recent PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3Par (PAR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “PAR Technology Corporation Announces 2019 Second Quarter Results – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “PAR Technology (PAR) Misses Q2 EPS by 5c, Revenues Miss – StreetInsider.com” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “PAR Technology Corporation to Present at Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “PAR Technology Announces New PixelPoint® POS Software Integration With Cloud Property Management System Provider, Guestline – Business Wire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $377.06 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Restaurant/Retail and Government. It currently has negative earnings. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers cloud and on-premise software applications and hardware platforms, as well as related installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

More notable recent Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Owens-Illinois’ Shares Plunged 22.5% Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Whiting Petroleum, Owens-Illinois, and Abiomed Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “OI REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2019 RESULTS – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Owens-Illinois Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “15 Stocks To Watch For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold Owens-Illinois, Inc. shares while 102 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 135.71 million shares or 3.73% less from 140.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors & Cabot Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 24,300 shares. Sg Americas Lc owns 15,395 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 1,500 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 260,433 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 398,100 shares. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Board has 0% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). M&T Bancorporation Corp has 0% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 12,705 shares. Barclays Pcl owns 569,431 shares. 236 are owned by Shelton Cap. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 7,184 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 260,098 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 62,982 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans owns 3.25M shares. Raymond James And Assocs has 100,081 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp reported 67,922 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Owens-Illinois, Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $1.87 billion. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It has a 7.47 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $182,876 activity. Williams Carol A also bought $122,110 worth of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) on Monday, August 5. 5,000 shares valued at $60,766 were bought by HELLMAN PETER S on Monday, August 5.