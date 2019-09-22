$0.12 EPS Expected for Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC); Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP) Shorts Increased By 8.57%

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) had an increase of 8.57% in short interest. HARP’s SI was 119,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 8.57% from 109,700 shares previously. With 22,500 avg volume, 5 days are for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP)’s short sellers to cover HARP’s short positions. The SI to Harpoon Therapeutics Inc’s float is 1.41%. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $13.84. About 317,523 shares traded or 554.97% up from the average. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) to report $0.12 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $0.08 EPS. LSCC’s profit would be $15.92M giving it 40.58 P/E if the $0.12 EPS is correct. After having $0.13 EPS previously, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s analysts see -7.69% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $19.48. About 1.92 million shares traded. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has risen 148.91% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 148.91% the S&P500. Some Historical LSCC News: 21/05/2018 – Ultra-Low Power Lattice sensAl Leads Mass Market Enablement of Artificial Intelligence in Edge Devices; 12/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor Darin Billerbeck to Retire; 26/04/2018 – LATTICE SEMI 1Q REV. $98.6M, EST. $97.5M; 26/04/2018 – LATTICE SEMI 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 4C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LSCC); 25/04/2018 – LATTICE BIOLOGICS LTD – THERE IS NO OTHER MATERIAL INFORMATION CONCERNING AFFAIRS OF COMPANY THAT HAS NOT BEEN GENERALLY DISCLOSED; 30/04/2018 – Lattice Biologics Ltd. Reports Fourth Quarter 2017, First Quarter 2018, and Year End 2017 Highlights; 26/04/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor 1Q Rev $98.6M; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Lattice Semi; 29/05/2018 – Lattice Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $339.97 million. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops HPN536 for the treatment of ovarian cancer and other MSLN-expressing tumors; HPN217 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN328 for the treatment of SCLC.

More notable recent Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Need To Raise More Money? – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 26, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Harpoon Therapeutics to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences – StreetInsider.com” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Harpoon Therapeutics to Present at SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Harpoon Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 07, 2019.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor devices in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company has market cap of $2.58 billion. The firm offers programmable logic devices that consist of five product family lines, such as the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices. It has a 162.33 P/E ratio. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products, including port processors, port controllers, video processors, transmitters, receivers, bridges, and converters for use in mobile phones, HD TVs, home theater systems, HDMI cable extenders, automotive infotainment, PCs, accessories, projectors, and monitors.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.93 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 18 investors sold Lattice Semiconductor Corporation shares while 47 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 115.07 million shares or 7.03% more from 107.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.01% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% stake. Cardinal Cap Ltd Llc Ct stated it has 725,233 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. 12,205 were accumulated by Systematic Fincl Limited Partnership. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 23,449 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Hillsdale Inv Incorporated has 0.09% invested in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 26,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0% stake. Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 17,863 shares. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 809,538 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 9.60M shares stake. Proshare Advsrs Ltd has invested 0% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Huntington Fincl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) for 2 shares. Voya Mngmt Limited Com owns 48,761 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Commercial Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) for 22,460 shares.

More notable recent Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “One year later, Lattice CEO talks turnaround – Portland Business Journal” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Xilinx Inc.: Too Much Unwarranted Pessimism – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Lattice Showcases Low Power FPGA Solutions at CEATEC 2019 – Business Wire” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do You Know About Lattice Semiconductor Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:LSCC) ROCE? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.